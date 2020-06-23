Summer Practices Just Got Much Harder for Georgia Football

The success of the University of Georgia Football program involves way more moving pieces than most people realize. One of those pieces, the student assistants, will be missing come time for the NCAA's proposed "summer access activities" on July 13th.

With over 130 players and 70 staff, it takes an army to run a Division I football practice. You have student equipment managers that do laundry, pass out the appropriate workout gear for the day, set up the field based on coaches' demands, and fix helmets, pads, etc. You have film students who take different angles of every play for the team to playback in the film room. Student trainers who assist with taping up players, therapy, hydration, and more. And last but not least, nutrition students who help with meal prep and planning.

Dawgs Daily can confirm that due to restrictions related to COVID-19, no students will be allowed at practices (save for the players themselves) during Summer workouts and walk-throughs. The student assistants are a major resource and play a huge role in making practices run smoothly, having over 130 players to take care of, spread out on four different fields. Every part of practice is scheduled daily to the minute, with new "scripts" every day.

It has yet to be determined when student assistants will be able to return to practice, hopefully before the season starts, but for now, the coaches and full-time staff will be taking on both their current responsibilities and those of the assistants. This news provides a new definition of servant leadership and coaches will now absorb the lesser-known duties on top of their coaching responsibilities.

