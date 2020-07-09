The SEC not only has one of the best groups of head coaches in the conference but they also have one of the best groups of assistant coaches as well. To find out which of those assistants stands out amongst the other AL.com conducted a survey with more than 20 coaches and high-ranking officials around college football and the NFL, including five head coaches.

The rules of the survey were that the assistants had to be under the age of 40 unless the coach was either a coordinator or co-coordinator on offense or defense.

Both defensive Coordinator Dan Lanning and Co-Coordinator Glenn Schumann were both mentioned as two of the most well-known coaches in the conference and for that reason, they were not included on the list.

Georgia's Wide Receiver coach, Cortez Hankton, did make the list though. The former NFL wide receiver was the receivers coach at Vanderbilt for three years and also spent three years at Dartmouth as the receivers coach before that. Now with Georgia, Hankton has made quite a name for himself.

In the article, Matt Zenitz wrote "A high-ranking NFL staff member was extremely complimentary of Hankton and said he wouldn’t be surprised to see Hankton land an offensive coordinator job in the near future." Hankton wouldn't be the first assistant of Kirby's to land a job that is higher up on the coaching totem pole and certainly wouldn't be the last.

Since his arrival in Georgia in 2018, Hankton has helped the Dawgs land some of the best receivers in the nation. One of those players being George Pickens who led the team in receiving as a freshman last year.

There was also another coordinator on this list who had Georgia ties as well. Currently the wide receivers coach at South Carolina, Joe Cox, also made his name on the list. Cox worked with Bobo during his time at Colorado State as a graduate assistant and tight ends coach and is now working Bobo on the Gamecocks.

Kirby Smart has surrounded himself with some of the best assistants in SEC and possibly the nation for some. Watching assistants move on to better positions means that you did your job as a head coach and for some of these assistants their time at Georgia could be running out. Cortez Hankton being one of them.

Dawgs Daily was informed during this offseason that Hankton was receiving some serious NFL interest in terms of teams wanting to add him on to their staff. If Hankton were to leave in the near future, that's likely the landing spot.

