D’Andre Swift Declares for the 2020 NFL Draft

Brooks Austin

After a brilliant three year career at The University of Georgia - wracking up 3,549 yards from scrimmage - D’Andre Swift has elected to forego his senior season and enter the 2020 NFL Draft. As most expected he would. 

Swift’s decision comes as little surprise to those around the Georgia football program. Consider by many in the NFL draft industry to be the top available running back in the upcoming draft, this announcement was only a matter of time. Though, his draft stock did take a slight hit this season with the shoulder injury. 

Swift spent his first two seasons in college sharing the bulk of the work with current NFL running backs Sony Michel, Nick Chubb, and Elijah Holyfield. 

In his third and final season at Georgia, the Bulldog faithful finally got to see what Swift would do as the featured back. The result? 195 carries and 1216 yards, an average of 6.2 yards. 

Swift ranges anywhere from as high as 13th on NFL draft big boards and should be drafted anywhere between the mid to late first to the second round. Either way, an evaluation that Swift could not pass up no matter how much he loved playing for Georgia. 

USATSI_13501764 (1)
RB, Zamir White

As for the future of the position, Georgia is in good hands. Zamir White was the nation's top back in his class and James Cook pairs well with him. Kenny McIntosh didn't receive much run as a true freshman but has dynamic abilities.  Then there are the incoming freshmen in Kendall Milton and Zach Evans who should get carries early in their careers. 

It's still a crowded backfield even with Swift declaring for the draft, but that's been the case every year in the Smart era at Georgia. 

