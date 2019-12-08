Bulldog
D'Andre Swift Talks Bowl Game, How Healthy He was in SEC Championship

Brooks Austin

D'Andre Swift is projected to be one of the first backs off the board in this springs NFL Draft. Following the 37-10 loss to the LSU Tigers, we spoke with Swift about his immediate future at Georgia concerning the bowl game and whether or not he was fully healthy in tonight's game. 

When asked if tonight was his last game in a Georgia uniform, Swift responded: 

"I'm not sure, I'm just focused on my teammates right now. Making sure everybody is okay, and trying to get back to 100%." 

When asked how healthy he was tonight, he spoke directly: 

"Not healthy. Not where I want to be." 

Swift was battling a shoulder contusion coming into tonight's game that he suffered against Georgia Tech last weekend, and it was apparent early that he wasn't quite himself. 

He had a season-low two carries for 13 yards in tonight's SEC Championship. Without a healthy D'Andre Swift, Cager, and Dominick Blaylock the Georgia offense struggled for the better part of the game. 

It will be interesting to see what both Swift and Andrew Thomas elect to do with regards to the upcoming bowl game. A bowl game that will most likely be either the Sugar Bowl or the Orange Bowl. 

If it was the last game Swift plays in a Georgia uniform, it's been a great career for both he and Andrew Thomas. Both will certainly play for quite some time at the next level, and they won't be waiting long to hear their names called. 

If it was the last game Swift plays in a Georgia uniform, it's been a great career for both he and Andrew Thomas. Both will certainly play for quite some time at the next level, and they won't be waiting long to hear their names called. 

