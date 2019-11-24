D'Andre Swift Says He Wasn't Going to Be Stopped Against Texas A&M

D'Andre Swift is one of the nation's top runners and is likely to be drafted as such in the upcoming NFL Draft in April. After his 9th career 100-yard rushing game in yesterday's 19-13 win over Texas A & M, Swift spoke to the media about his fourth-quarter mindset.

Georgia's offense is well-known for establishing the run, and this tendency becomes almost a guarantee late in football games when Kirby Smart and staff are trying to burn as much clock as possible.

So, oftentimes Swift and company are placed in situations where they know they are running the ball, the defense knows they are running the ball, and everyone watching the game knows they are running the ball.

So how do you gain positive yards in such a situation? Swift says it's his mentality.

"My mentality. I wasn't going to be stopped. I get whatever yards I need to get. I talked to my guys up front, we got on the same page and knew we weren't going to be stopped." - D'Andre Swift

The junior running back has been rather vocal this season about the naysayers and doubters surrounding the program. He famously told those that boo'd during a home game versus Kentucky, "Don't come."

Swift had a few more words for those still doubting the production and consistency of this offense.

"Let people say what they want to say. We came out with a win. We won. It doesn't matter what they say."

Coach Kirby Smart was adamant about his praise for what he called one of Swift's best runs of his career last night. A seven-yard scamper in which he carried A & M defenders past the first down marker to seal the win.