Tailgating Prohibited for 2020 Georgia Football Season

Brooks Austin

A statement has been released from the University of Georgia that prohibits tailgating this season for home games in Athens. 

The statement released form the UGA Athletic Association reads as follows: 

"Tailgating has been a part of the gameday tradition for home football games at the University of Georgia for decades. However, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, tailgating will not be permitted on campus this season.

"UGA Athletics reached this decision in accordance with public health guidelines and counsel provided by our own UGA health officials. It is consistent with the approach taken by other SEC schools, including Alabama, Florida, LSU, Auburn and Ole Miss.

"UGA Athletics realizes that fans will be traveling long distances to cheer on the Bulldogs. Therefore, fans will be allowed to gather near their vehicle with family members or those with whom they traveled and plan to sit with in the stadium. Please remember to maintain 6-feet social distancing and to wear masks when around others who are not part of your group. Parking lots on campus will open three hours before kick-off for each home game, and attendants will require all occupants in the vehicle to have tickets for the game.

"While we strongly encourage individuals and organizations off campus to follow UGA’s lead in taking appropriate measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, enforcement of social gatherings off-campus remains under the jurisdiction of Athens-Clarke County.

UGA Athletics thanks fans in advance for adhering to these necessary, but regrettable, changes. We look forward to resuming our tradition of tailgating when it is safe to do so."

It will be interesting to see how the University goes about enforcing these rules this fall. 

