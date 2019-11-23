Bulldog
Maven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Texas A&M vs Georgia: Projected Starting Lineups for the Bulldogs

Brooks Austin

Today marks the inaugural SEC matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Georgia Bulldogs. Jimbo Fisher's squad is riding a four-game winning streak to town, averaging 240 rushing yards per game in those contests. 

It's going to be a rainy day here in Athens, so put on your raincoats and get ready to cheer on the Dawgs in their last home game of the 2019 campaign. 

Here are the projected starting lineups for Georgia: 

Offense:

  • QB: Jake Fromm, JR
  • RB: D'Andre Swift, JR
  • WR: Lawrence Cager, SR
  • WR: Matt Landers, RSO
  • WR: Demetris Robertson, JR
  • TE: Charlie Woerner, JR
  • LT: Andrew Thomas, JR
  • LG: Solomon Kindley, JR
  • C: Trey Hill, SO
  • RG: Ben Cleveland, JR
  • RT: Isaiah Wilson, RSO

Defense:

  • NT: Jordan Davis, SO
  • DT: Tyler Clark, SR
  • OLB: Azeez Ojulari, RFR
  • OLB: Malik Herring, JR
  • ILB: Monty Rice, JR
  • ILB: Tae Crowder, SR
  • FS: J.R. Reed, SR
  • SS: Richard LeCounte, JR
  • STAR: Mark Webb, JR
  • CB: DJ Daniel, SO
  • CB: Eric Stokes, RSO

Key Talking Points: 

  • Right Guard - Cade Mays is still battling an ankle injury and was extremely limited in practice all week, and Ben Cleveland has been battling a toe issue. Will Jamaree Salyer have to enter this game like he did last week @ Auburn?
  • WR3 - Coach Smart and offensive coordinator James Coley have been pretty consistent with two of their three starting wideouts with Demetris Robertson and Lawrence Cager set to start when healthy, but WR3 has been a revolving door. 
  •  CB - DJ Daniel has gotten the start the last several weeks alongside Eric Stokes at corner, is this the week that Tyson Campbell is set and ready to go from the start? We've seen Kirby allow Campbell to work his way in the last several games. 
  • Cager's Shoulder - Since the South Carolina game, Lawrence Cager has started the game, only to have to miss critical playing time due to a nagging left-shoulder injury. Can Georgia keep #15 on the field? 
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rodrigo Blankenship: Walk-On Turned Reliable Weapon for the Bulldogs

Hunter Gosseck
1 1

Rodrigo Blankenship, Walk-on turned reliable weapon for the Bulldogs. Time to Respect the specs in this week's player spotlight.

Texas A&M Aggies vs Georgia Bulldogs Score Prediction

Brooks Austin
2 0

Georgia is favored by 13.0 points in its first SEC matchup with the Texas A&M Aggies tomorrow inside of Sanford Stadium in Athens. Here's the score prediction.

Texas A&M vs Georgia: Gameday Get Up!

Brooks Austin
0

It's gameday here in Athens, Georgia as the Bulldogs are set to take on the Texas A&M Aggies. Get Up and find out everything you need to know about today's game.

Texas A&M vs Georgia: Know Your Enemy with SI's Aggie Maven

Brooks Austin
3 3

SI's Aggie Maven, Cole Thompson joins us to talk about the upcoming matchup between Texas A&M and Georgia. Get to know your enemy.

Texas A&M vs Georgia: Predicting the Breakout Performers for the Bulldogs

Brooks Austin
1 0

Saturday's 3:30 PM matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Georgia Bulldogs is quickly approaching, it's time to predict the breakout performers.

Noah Sewell Commits to the Oregon Ducks over Alabama and Georgia

Brooks Austin
0

Five Star linebacker, Noah Sewell has committed to play alongside his older brother as an Oregon Duck.

Tom Crean Says Not Fair To Compare Anthony Edwards to Oladipo or Wade

Brooks Austin
1 1

Anthony Edwards is set to be a top-3 pick, but Tom Crean says he would not compare Edwards to his former players, Victor Oladipo or Dwayne Wade

College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia remains at Four Headed into Texas A&M

Brooks Austin
4 1

The latest College Football Playoff Rankings have been released and the Georgia Bulldogs have remained at four headed into this weekend's game with Texas A&M.

Baltimore Ravens Provide The Blueprint for Rush Happy Kirby Smart

Jordan Jackson
2 0

If coach Kirby Smart is determined to stay a run-heavy team, the Baltimore Ravens could provide the blueprint for a more explosive way to do so.

Georgia Basketball: LIVE Gameday Updates/Blog vs. Georgia Tech

Brooks Austin
1 1

Updates/Live Blog as Georgia Basketball is set to take on Georgia Tech as Clean, Old Fashioned Hate makes it's way to the hardwood.