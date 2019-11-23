Texas A&M vs Georgia: Projected Starting Lineups for the Bulldogs
Today marks the inaugural SEC matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Georgia Bulldogs. Jimbo Fisher's squad is riding a four-game winning streak to town, averaging 240 rushing yards per game in those contests.
It's going to be a rainy day here in Athens, so put on your raincoats and get ready to cheer on the Dawgs in their last home game of the 2019 campaign.
Here are the projected starting lineups for Georgia:
Offense:
- QB: Jake Fromm, JR
- RB: D'Andre Swift, JR
- WR: Lawrence Cager, SR
- WR: Matt Landers, RSO
- WR: Demetris Robertson, JR
- TE: Charlie Woerner, JR
- LT: Andrew Thomas, JR
- LG: Solomon Kindley, JR
- C: Trey Hill, SO
- RG: Ben Cleveland, JR
- RT: Isaiah Wilson, RSO
Defense:
- NT: Jordan Davis, SO
- DT: Tyler Clark, SR
- OLB: Azeez Ojulari, RFR
- OLB: Malik Herring, JR
- ILB: Monty Rice, JR
- ILB: Tae Crowder, SR
- FS: J.R. Reed, SR
- SS: Richard LeCounte, JR
- STAR: Mark Webb, JR
- CB: DJ Daniel, SO
- CB: Eric Stokes, RSO
Key Talking Points:
- Right Guard - Cade Mays is still battling an ankle injury and was extremely limited in practice all week, and Ben Cleveland has been battling a toe issue. Will Jamaree Salyer have to enter this game like he did last week @ Auburn?
- WR3 - Coach Smart and offensive coordinator James Coley have been pretty consistent with two of their three starting wideouts with Demetris Robertson and Lawrence Cager set to start when healthy, but WR3 has been a revolving door.
- CB - DJ Daniel has gotten the start the last several weeks alongside Eric Stokes at corner, is this the week that Tyson Campbell is set and ready to go from the start? We've seen Kirby allow Campbell to work his way in the last several games.
- Cager's Shoulder - Since the South Carolina game, Lawrence Cager has started the game, only to have to miss critical playing time due to a nagging left-shoulder injury. Can Georgia keep #15 on the field?