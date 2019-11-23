Texas A&M vs Georgia: Projected Starting Lineups for the Bulldogs

Today marks the inaugural SEC matchup between the Texas A & M Aggies and the Georgia Bulldogs. Jimbo Fisher's squad is riding a four-game winning streak to town, averaging 240 rushing yards per game in those contests.

It's going to be a rainy day here in Athens, so put on your raincoats and get ready to cheer on the Dawgs in their last home game of the 2019 campaign.

Here are the projected starting lineups for Georgia:

Offense:

QB: Jake Fromm, JR

RB: D'Andre Swift, JR

WR: Lawrence Cager, SR

WR: Matt Landers, RSO

WR: Demetris Robertson, JR

TE: Charlie Woerner, JR

LT: Andrew Thomas, JR

LG: Solomon Kindley, JR

C: Trey Hill, SO

RG: Ben Cleveland, JR

RT: Isaiah Wilson, RSO

Defense:

NT: Jordan Davis, SO

DT: Tyler Clark, SR

OLB: Azeez Ojulari, RFR

OLB: Malik Herring, JR

ILB: Monty Rice, JR

ILB: Tae Crowder, SR

FS: J.R. Reed, SR

SS: Richard LeCounte, JR

STAR: Mark Webb, JR

CB: DJ Daniel, SO

CB: Eric Stokes, RSO

Key Talking Points: