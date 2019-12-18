Georgia Bulldogs Early Signing Day - Tate Ratledge

It was the Tweet heard around the recruiting world! 5-star offensive tackle Tate Ratledge simultaneously calmed all the nerves of Dawg fans everywhere and burst the bubble of those who pull for rival programs that were hoping to have a shot at a late flip.

Sam Pittman's decision to leave definitely weighed heavily on the mind of the towering 6'6" 320 pounder out of Rome, Georgia. However, Kirby Smart acted quickly in hiring Matt Luke and within hours the dynamic duo made their way by chopper to visit their coveted commit.

Tate Ratledge with Georgia legend Herschel Walker

The tweet confirming Ratledge's allegiance to the Bulldogs not only eased the minds of all those affiliated with UGA, but also put into perspective just how large of a human being Tate is.

It's one thing to see on paper the measurables, it's another thing to see a man make Herschel Walker look small. The great wall at Georgia just got that much greater and with the departure of All-American Andrew Thomas and Isaiah Wilson, this signing could not come at a more opportune time.

Ratledge has shown high level athleticism and versatility during his high school career at Darlington School. Darlington is a single A program in the GHSA and as in most small schools, the best players seem to always be on the field. Tate played offense of course, but was also a standout on the defensive line for the Tigers and was even utilized as the punter.

All of that bodes well for the newest Dawg lineman, however it does not mean that the transition to the SEC from GHSA Region 6A will be an easy one.

For years now, Ratledge has just been able to completely dominate games by his size and strength alone. His highlight films are chock full of him just road grading the man lined up across from him on both sides of the ball. There will be no more 200 pound defensive tackles that bench 225 pounds to pick on anymore. The earlier that Ratledge can get on campus, the better chance he has of making the adjustment necessary to be big Dawg on campus on the biggest stage.

Which is 100% on the table in the future for Tate Ratledge.

For further information on the latest from Early National Signing Day check out the live signing day thread at the top of our home page.

