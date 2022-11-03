Skip to main content

Tennessee Might "Score Fifty" vs Georgia, Sources Tell ESPN

In the latest ESPN+ article an anonymous source from the SEC told Pete Thamel that he wouldn't be surprised if Tennessee scores 50 against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Georgia and Tennessee are in the middle of the college football microscope this week. With perhaps the biggest game of the 2022 season just days away, there are plenty of talking points and bulletin board material circling the internet.

ESPN's Pete Thamel released his latest SEC Football Insider, filled with several quotes from sources around the conference as well as the NFL, and well let's just say the anonymity provided a bit of freedom with the quotes.

One coach told Thamel, "I won't be surprised if Tennessee scores 50," He would go on to say that Georgia's front is average, their DBs below average, and that Tennessee's receivers are simply going to "run right by those corners."

One of the consistent concerning points from sources in Thamel's article was the absence of Williams Poole. Poole was dismissed from the team for personal reasons early in the year. He was the "answer" in the contest a year ago against this Tennessee football team. His coverage abilities, particularly when isolated in one on one scenarios, was the adjustment for Georgia in the middle of the game a year ago. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Perhaps that's the advantage that Josh Heupel and Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh will attack. One thing is for certain about this offense from Tennessee, there is no one right answer defensively. If you have a weakness like Alabama did in their matchup with the Volunteers in the form of the coverage — or lack thereof — from safety Demarco Hellams.

It wasn't just that for Alabama that cost them 49 points and the win, it was their inability to stop the run when they needed it most. They allowed 189 yards on the ground, but more importantly, they allowed 4.7 yards per carry. And the moment they needed to add bodies to the box to stop the run or their safeties felt as if they needed to add in on run-support at all, Hooker, and Hyatt were gashing this defense over the top.

Look through the 21 games Heupel has coached at Tennessee. There are three games on the game logs that stand out.

  • 10/23/21 vs Alabama - Loss (52-24) *Held to 65 yards on 2.4 YPC*
  • 11/13/2021 vs Georgia - Loss (41-17) *Held to 55 yards on 1.5 YPC*
  • 9/10/2022 @ Pittsburgh - Win (34-27) *Held to 91 yards on 2.6 YPC*

Tennessee has averaged nearly 45 points, and 515 total yards of offense, with 209 of those yards coming the ground since Josh Heupel has taken over. They have been a scoring machine, without a doubt. However, there is a direct correlation between football teams who can stop them from rushing the football and those teams' chances of keeping them out of the endzone.

Georgia is currently ranked fifth in the country in rushing yards allowed per game at 85.5, and has held opponents to 3.2 yards per carry on the season. 

3D527D39-0698-45DD-91FE-53E8925FF66D
News

Keys to a Win - Georgia's Offense vs Tennessee

By Brooks Austin
USATSI_19198653
Recruiting

Dell McGee and Georgia Early Contenders for One of Nation's Best RBs

By Connor Jackson
USATSI_17159291
News

What History Says About UGA's Chances to Stop Vols Passing Attack

By Christian Goeckel
20221029_AJW_FB_FLA_740
Football

Georgia's Biggest Allies Against Tennessee

By Jonathan Williams
211113_AJW_FB_TN_2731
Football

The History Between Georgia and Tennessee

By Jonathan Williams
3E18634B-C35C-4630-A617-887878179029
Recruiting

Running Visitor's List for UGA-Tennessee

By Connor Jackson
220111_AJW_FB_NCG_PRESS_0269
News

CFP RankinCFP Rankings: Georgia Shockingly Comes in at No. 3

By Jonathan Williams
0DF32978-3CD3-409A-8A58-A8E6D61B426E
News

Kirby Smart's Latest Diamond in the Rough Shining on Saturdays for Bulldogs

By Christian Goeckel