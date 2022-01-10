Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M to be Featured on National Championship Broadcast

The National Championship always offers some unique viewing options for the game and this year fans can watch Aggie head coach, Jimbo Fisher, provide his insight on the game.

During the national championship, ESPN usually provides a large variety of viewing options for fans to utilize during the biggest game of the year. This year Texas A&M head coach, Jimbo Fisher, and his assistant coaches will be hitting the film room on ESPN2 during the national championship game to provide their insight on what they see on the field.

"In a new twist this year, Texas A&M’s coaching staff are the stars of this MegaCast offering, with head coach Jimbo Fisher and his crew providing insight and analysis alongside ESPN college football analyst Dusty Dvoracek." This was stated by ESPN in a press release.

Fisher and his team have become quite familiar with both Georgia and Alabama over the last couple of seasons as he played the Bulldogs back in 2019 and the Tide every single season with them being in the same division.

Not only has Fisher played both teams recently, but he was also the first former Nick Saban assistant to defeat Alabama, as well as, the most recent team to defeat the Crimson Tide. Fisher's success against the Tide this past season probably played a major role in ESPN deciding to roll with the Aggie coaching staff in the film room this year.

The film room has by far been the favorite viewing option for fans and by looks of things, it doesn't appear that will be changing for this year's national championship game.

Along with the traditional commentary from ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler on the main broadcast, Georgia and Alabama fans will also be provided with the opportunity to listen to their local radio broadcast on SEC Network or the ESPN app. Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, and DJ Schockley will be on the call as always for the Bulldogs.

Needless to say, there will be no lack of coverage of tonight's game, and the Megacast featuring Jimbo Fisher and his staff should be nothing short of entertaining and informative. It's the biggest game of the year and Georgia will be getting all of the TV coverage that they could ask for in tonight's game against the Alabama Crimson Tide.