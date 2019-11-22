Bulldog
Maven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Texas A&M Aggies vs Georgia Bulldogs Score Prediction

Brooks Austin

For the first time since the historic 1980 season, the Texas A&M Aggies and the Georgia Bulldogs are set to square off Between the Hedges of Sanford Stadium. 

The Aggies come to town with a 7-3 record and a four-game winning streak. Jimbo Fisher's squad had a tough opening to the season, going 3-3 in their first six games with admirable losses to Clemson, Alabama and Auburn. 

With the end of their season featuring road games against Georgia and the top-ranked LSU Tigers, the Aggies have a tough finish to a brutal schedule that will see them play three #1 ranked teams. 

They will be the first team to do so. 

Here are the keys to the matchup that will determine this week's score prediction:

  • Will the weather play a factor? - There's currently a 95% chance of rain in the forecast for tomorrow at 3:30, and it's expected to rain the majority of the morning leading up to game time. 
  • Can A&M continue to run the ball? - Over their 4-game winning streak, A&M is rushing for 240 YPG, including a 319-yard explosion last week against South Carolina. 
  • Can A&M hold up against the run? - It's the question every Georgia opponent must answer if they are going to beat Kirby Smart's football team. 
  • Will Georgia escape healthy? - Georgia's front seven on both sides of the football are banged up right now. It's imperative that they win out, but also get as healthy as possible if they are going to make a CFP push. 
USATSI_13647652 (1)
WR, George Pickens

Score Prediction (Georgia Wins 27-17) 

With the weather set to be the way it is, you'd expect to see a football game similar to the one against Kentucky. The only difference is, Kellen Mond is more than capable at the quarterback position. 

The Dooley Field maintenance crew is one of the best in the country, but that grass is going to take over two inches of rainwater in the next 24-hours. If Sanford Stadium were furnished with turf this would be a different conversation, but it's not. Expect a sloppy playing surface that favors the Dawgs downhill attack much more. 

Georgia wins on the back of a 200-yard rushing performance in the midst of driving rain. Texas A&M will score late to make this game appear a bit closer than it appears, as has been the case for the majority of this season for the Dawgs. 

ESPN's Football Power Index gives Georgia an 83.3% chance of winning. 

Comments (2)
No. 1-1
AllThingsSports101
AllThingsSports101

UGA wins 37-10.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rodrigo Blankenship: Walk-On Turned Reliable Weapon for the Bulldogs

Hunter Gosseck
1 0

Rodrigo Blankenship, Walk-on turned reliable weapon for the Bulldogs. Time to Respect the specs in this week's player spotlight.

Texas A&M vs Georgia: Know Your Enemy with SI's Aggie Maven

Brooks Austin
3 3

SI's Aggie Maven, Cole Thompson joins us to talk about the upcoming matchup between Texas A&M and Georgia. Get to know your enemy.

Texas A&M vs Georgia: Predicting the Breakout Performers for the Bulldogs

Brooks Austin
1 0

Saturday's 3:30 PM matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Georgia Bulldogs is quickly approaching, it's time to predict the breakout performers.

Tom Crean Says Not Fair To Compare Anthony Edwards to Oladipo or Wade

Brooks Austin
1 1

Anthony Edwards is set to be a top-3 pick, but Tom Crean says he would not compare Edwards to his former players, Victor Oladipo or Dwayne Wade

College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia remains at Four Headed into Texas A&M

Brooks Austin
4 1

The latest College Football Playoff Rankings have been released and the Georgia Bulldogs have remained at four headed into this weekend's game with Texas A&M.

Baltimore Ravens Provide The Blueprint for Rush Happy Kirby Smart

Jordan Jackson
2 0

If coach Kirby Smart is determined to stay a run-heavy team, the Baltimore Ravens could provide the blueprint for a more explosive way to do so.

Georgia Basketball: LIVE Gameday Updates/Blog vs. Georgia Tech

Brooks Austin
1 1

Updates/Live Blog as Georgia Basketball is set to take on Georgia Tech as Clean, Old Fashioned Hate makes it's way to the hardwood.

Georgia Basketball: Bulldogs Take on Unbeaten Georgia Tech

Brent Wilson
2 2

The "Old Fashioned Hate" makes its way to the hardwood as the Bulldogs take on the Yellow Jackets in the battle of the undefeated.

Georgia Football Injury Report for Texas A&M

Brooks Austin
0

As the Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the Texas A&M Aggies, Georgia is relatively healthy, here's the full injury report for Saturday.

Georgia's Monty Rice Named SEC Defensive Player of The Week

Brooks Austin
4 2

After a team-high 10 tackles against the Auburn Tigers, Monty Rice has been selected as the SEC Defensive Player of the Week.