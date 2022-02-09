The Falcons Should Tap into Georgia's Roster

The Atlanta Falcons have built a reputation of passing up on Georgia players in the draft, but if there were ever a year to break that trend it's this year.

Over the years, the Atlanta Falcons have built a reputation of being known for passing up on former Georgia players in the draft. Of course, not every college athlete is fit for every professional team, but if there were ever a year for the Falcons to consider taking a former Bulldog, it's this year.

The Falcons are coming off of a (7-10) season and their first season under head coach Arthur Smith. Throughout the season it became evident that there are a lot of holes on the Falcons depth chart and virtually every single position could benefit from some extra additions in the draft, more specifically on the defensive side of the ball.

During the 2021 season, the Falcons finished dead last amongst the league in team sacks with just 18 which was 11 behind the Philidelphia Eagles who finished second to last in that stat category. Clearly, the Falcons have some issues on their defensive line.

The good news is that Georgia has three elite defensive line prospects in this year's NFL draft; Jordan Davis, Travon Walker, and Devonte Wyatt. The Bulldogs boasted one of, if not, the best defensive fronts in the country and a lot of that had to do with the three names listed above. If the Falcons are interested in beefing up their front seven, Georgia's depth chart would be a great place to start.

Of course, with the No. 8 overall selection in the first round, some believe a defensive staple and leader of the unit like Nakobe Dean at line backer could make sense at that point in the draft depending on how Dean's stock progresses throughout the process. Not to mention Quay Walker or Channing Tindall as well.

Staying on the defensive side of the ball, the Falcons also experienced issues in their secondary. Cornerback AJ Terrell is essentially the only bright spot in the Falcons secondary and is in desperate need of help. Atlanta would greatly benefit from investing in a cornerback to lineup across the field from Terrell as well as a safety that can help over the top and be utilized in the run game.

Georgia this year has both of those in the draft. Cornerback Derrion Kendrick played a pivotal role for the Bulldogs this year as the team's primary defensive back and did so at an elite level. Adding Kendrick alongside Terrell would be a step in the right direction for the Falcons.

Safety Lewis Cine is another player that would help elevate the Falcons roster. Cine not only provides assistance in the passing game but more importantly is no stranger to putting his head down and coming downhill to help in the run game. A team that finished dead last in rushing defense in the league last year can use all of the help they can get in stopping the run, and Cine contains the ability to do so while also helping in other areas of the game as well.

Another piece of the roster that the Falcons are missing is someone to be "that dude" at wide receiver. For ten seasons, Atlanta was blessed with having one of the best wide receivers in the business at the time in Julio Jones, but after Jones' departure to Tennessee this past season it was clear the Falcons were missing a "go-to" guy in the passing game.

While the Falcons do still have Calvin Ridley on the roster there are some questions surrounding Ridley's future with the team which means it might be a good idea for Atlanta to grab a wide receiver in this year's draft. Perhaps a player like George Pickens. A guy who was the focal point of the Bulldogs passing game prior to going down with an ACL injury this past offseason and is extremely talented at a lot of things when it comes to playing wide receiver.

All in all, the NFL draft boils down to who is available when it's your turn to pick and which of those players fit your team's scheme best. This also means sometimes it may not be the best option for the Falcons to look Georgia's way. The University of Georgia produces some top-notch talent at the next level, but there are a lot of very talented individuals at other collegiate programs as well.

Perhaps Georgia's players aren't the best fit schematically for the Falcons, but they definitely provide the ability for the Falcons to address some major issues on their roster this coming draft.

Interior offensive line help, additional depth at running back, assistance in the secondary, linebackers, etc. Georgia has it all this year. The moral of the story is the Falcons are in the process of rebuilding a roster and addressing positions of need, which there are a lot of. So in conclusion, the 2021 NFL draft might be Georgia's best shot at having a player continue their career in a red and black jersey in the state of Georgia.