The Good- Special Teams

Georgia has had a somewhat inconsistent special teams unit all season. Luckily for Georgia, their unit put together their best game of the season. Jack Podlesney was perfect on field goals and PATs, Ladd McConkey and Kearis Jackson were excellent returning kicks, Brett Thorson flipped the field multiple times, and the Georgia punt return team made a huge stop that lead to a Georgia touchdown late in thr 3rd quarter. While by no means is it exciting to have your special teams unit be the best part of the game. The Bulldogs benefitted greatly from a consistency of the unit in what was otherwise another sloppy win.

The Bad- Penalties

The Bulldogs were penalized 6 times for over 70 yards today. Not only was the amount of penalties a huge problem for the Bulldogs. The time in which they came was detrimental throughout the game. Multiple 3rd down PI’s extended Yellow Jacket drives while red zone penalties made scoring a chore for the Bulldogs the majority of the game.

The Ugly- The first half

There’s not much else to point out other than “everything” from the Bulldogs start to the game. Georgia trailed for most of the first half and did not score until they settled for a field goal with just seconds left in the 1st quarter. Multiple penalties and missed assignments extended Yellow Jacket drives while the Bulldogs struggled to build any momentum at all on offense. It wasn’t until 7:59 left in the 2nd quarter when the Bulldogs finally took the lead with a Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint touchdown reception.

Georgia will need to clean up their play for next weeks bout against LSU in the SEC Championship. Georgia is 1-3 in SEC Championship matchups since 2017