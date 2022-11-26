Skip to main content

The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly: Georgia vs Georgia Tech

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs overcame a slow start to finish off their second straight undefeated regular season under Kirby Smart after defeating Georgia Tech 37-14. We bring you the good, bad, and ugly after the game.

The Good- Special Teams

Georgia has had a somewhat inconsistent special teams unit all season. Luckily for Georgia, their unit put together their best game of the season. Jack Podlesney was perfect on field goals and PATs, Ladd McConkey and Kearis Jackson were excellent returning kicks, Brett Thorson flipped the field multiple times, and the Georgia punt return team made a huge stop that lead to a Georgia touchdown late in thr 3rd quarter. While by no means is it exciting to have your special teams unit be the best part of the game. The Bulldogs benefitted greatly from a consistency of the unit in what was otherwise another sloppy win.

The Bad- Penalties

The Bulldogs were penalized 6 times for over 70 yards today. Not only was the amount of penalties a huge problem for the Bulldogs. The time in which they came was detrimental throughout the game. Multiple 3rd down PI’s extended Yellow Jacket drives while red zone penalties made scoring a chore for the Bulldogs the majority of the game. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Ugly- The first half

There’s not much else to point out other than “everything” from the Bulldogs start to the game. Georgia trailed for most of the first half and did not score until they settled for a field goal with just seconds left in the 1st quarter. Multiple penalties and missed assignments extended Yellow Jacket drives while the Bulldogs struggled to build any momentum at all on offense. It wasn’t until 7:59 left in the 2nd quarter when the Bulldogs finally took the lead with a Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint touchdown reception. 

Georgia will need to clean up their play for next weeks bout against LSU in the SEC Championship. Georgia is 1-3 in SEC Championship matchups since 2017

USATSI_19507240
News

FINAL: Dawgs Sleep Walk Through a Noon Win Over Georgia Tech

By Brooks Austin
221126_KAR_FB_Georgia Tech_003-X4
News

Live Updates: Georgia vs Georgia Tech

By Christian Goeckel
20220910_AJW_FB_SAMFORD_4653
Football

List of Georgia Seniors to be Recognized During Georgia Tech Game

By Jonathan Williams
220416_AJW_FB_GDAY_3001-X2 (1)
News

Georgia Injury Report: Bulldogs Looking to Stay Healthy vs Georgia Tech

By Brooks Austin
20221105_AJW_FB_TN_3500 (1)
Football

Get Up; It's Gameday! No. 1 Georgia vs Georgia Tech

By Jonathan Williams
Game 12
News

Watch: Georgia Releases Trailer for Season Finale Against Georgia Tech

By Christian Goeckel
D9472684-3A07-4A6A-9A62-2C911E8DA81D
Recruiting

How Did We Get Here? Timeline of the Anthony Evans Recruitment

By Connor Jackson
B5BC1A4F-E244-4296-BE80-D8ED88114190
News

BREAKING: Kirby Smart Pulls Off Flip of ELITE Speedster

By Micah McGukin