Theo Johnson Commits to Penn State

Theo Johnson was one of many coveted prospects left on Georgia's big board, and as expected, Johnson has chosen to play his college ball elsewhere.

Today the tight end prospect from Ontario, Canada has committed to play his college ball at Penn State University for coach James Franklin.

The Georgia coaching staff was hoping to pair Theo Johnson with another explosive target at the tight end position in Darnell Washington. Washington will make his announcement in 24 days on ESPN. Georgia is among several top programs in contention for Washington's services.

As for the player that Penn State will be getting, Theo Johnson is a 6'6 242 pound tight end with 4.6 speed. He was the fastest player over 220 pounds at The Opening this year. That type of sheer size and explosiveness is what made him a Top-100 player in this year's 2020 recruiting class.

We didn't forecast Johnson to end up picking Georgia. We presumed it was either Penn State, Iowa or Michigan, but UGA was in contention. Johnson was in town among several other top recruits for the Notre Dame game back on September 21st of this year.

The Georgia staff is currently dispersed across the country chasing down recruits such as Johnson, and the good news is with ten days left before early national signing day, Johnson's announcement gives the Georgia staff a chance to make adjustments and push their chips in on Washington.

