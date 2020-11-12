SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

Three Former UGA Golfers will Participate in 2020 Masters

Jonathan Williams

One of the most significant sporting events held annually is the Masters golf tournament played at the Augusta National golf course in the peach state. It is often referred to as "a tradition like no other," and this year it is quite literally that.

Dating back to 1945, the tournament has always been played during the first full week of April, but that was before the infamous year 2020 came along. This year, the prestigious tournament will begin play Thursday, Nov. 12, and finish play on the 15th. So, now that there will be no Georgia football this weekend to look forward to this weekend due to the game being postponed because of COVID-19, fans will have a few former UGA golfers participating in the tournament to root for.

Bubba Watson, Brendon Todd, and Kevin Kisner are all UGA alumni and will be competing for the honor of putting on the green jacket Sunday afternoon. Watson has worn the green jacket twice in his career as he won the tournament in both 2012 and 2014. Watson could also become the eighth player in the tournament's history to win three times or more in their professional career. As for Todd and Kisner, a win this weekend would earn either of them their first victory at a PGA major tournament, so the stakes are high for all three former Bulldogs.

Golf Digest writer Daniel Rapaport published an article in which the site ranked the entire field of golfers participating in the tournament, and this is where the three Georgia players ended up: Todd was ranked 35th, Kisner 23rd, and Watson ninth out of the 92 players competing. The full list of rankings can be found here. CBSSports.com also gave Watson the eighth-best odds to win the tournament at 28-1 along with two other golfers while both Kisner and Todd were assigned odds of 125-1 to win the tournament.

Although fans might be disappointed about this weekend's football game being postponed, fans can still cheer on the Dawgs this Saturday as the third round of the tournament or "moving day" as it is called in the golf world will be underway. With three UGA golfers playing at one of the most beautiful golf courses on earth, hopefully, Georgia fans will still have a lot to yell "Go Dawgs" about this weekend. 

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kirby Smart Slander Needs to Be Tabled

Georgia Football fans need to take a breather and table the Kirby Smart slander.

Alex Bavosa

by

Bepawdawg

Six Games In, UGA is Still Searching for Offensive Identity

Through six games of the 2020 football season, Georgia's offense still hasn't figured out who they want to be.

Kobe Wharton

by

Evan Crowell

Bennett Day to Day, Does it Open Door for Mathis and Daniels?

Georgia football quarterback Stetson Bennett is day to day at this point with an AC sprain. Opening the door for a quarterback competition in Athens.

Kobe Wharton

by

brent.wilson

BREAKING: Georgia vs Missouri Postponed

Saturday November 14th's matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and Missouri Tigers has been postpned due to postive tests and contact tracing.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Tight End Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Tight end Kolby Wyatt has entered the transfer portal following the loss last Saturday to Florida.

Evan Crowell

Georgia vs Mizzou Possibly Postponed

An apparent outbreak of COVID-19 at Missouri could lead to a postponement of this weeks matchup to be played in December.

Evan Crowell

by

kobewharton5

A Year of Turmoil at QB for Georgia

The year of 2020 has been tough on everyone, but especially Georgia football fans. The quarterback position has been a constant roller coaster.

Kobe Wharton

Can Missouri Continue to Limit Georgia's Run Game?

Missouri has done a solid job limiting the run game from Georgia over the last four years. Can they continue the trend in 2020 with a new coaching staff?

Alex Bavosa

by

kobewharton5

Overreactions from Georgia's Injury-Filled Loss to Florida

Georgia football failed to stretch its winning streak over Florida to four games after losing 44-28 Saturday. The Gators claim the top spot in the SEC East.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kenjames875

Georgia vs. Missouri Series History

Georgia football plays Missouri for the 10th time this Saturday, and for the ninth time as SEC East rivals.

Kyle Funderburk