One of the most significant sporting events held annually is the Masters golf tournament played at the Augusta National golf course in the peach state. It is often referred to as "a tradition like no other," and this year it is quite literally that.

Dating back to 1945, the tournament has always been played during the first full week of April, but that was before the infamous year 2020 came along. This year, the prestigious tournament will begin play Thursday, Nov. 12, and finish play on the 15th. So, now that there will be no Georgia football this weekend to look forward to this weekend due to the game being postponed because of COVID-19, fans will have a few former UGA golfers participating in the tournament to root for.

Bubba Watson, Brendon Todd, and Kevin Kisner are all UGA alumni and will be competing for the honor of putting on the green jacket Sunday afternoon. Watson has worn the green jacket twice in his career as he won the tournament in both 2012 and 2014. Watson could also become the eighth player in the tournament's history to win three times or more in their professional career. As for Todd and Kisner, a win this weekend would earn either of them their first victory at a PGA major tournament, so the stakes are high for all three former Bulldogs.

Golf Digest writer Daniel Rapaport published an article in which the site ranked the entire field of golfers participating in the tournament, and this is where the three Georgia players ended up: Todd was ranked 35th, Kisner 23rd, and Watson ninth out of the 92 players competing. The full list of rankings can be found here. CBSSports.com also gave Watson the eighth-best odds to win the tournament at 28-1 along with two other golfers while both Kisner and Todd were assigned odds of 125-1 to win the tournament.

Although fans might be disappointed about this weekend's football game being postponed, fans can still cheer on the Dawgs this Saturday as the third round of the tournament or "moving day" as it is called in the golf world will be underway. With three UGA golfers playing at one of the most beautiful golf courses on earth, hopefully, Georgia fans will still have a lot to yell "Go Dawgs" about this weekend.