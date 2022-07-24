In 2021, Georgia boasted one of the stronger offensive cores in college football. They averaged 38.6 points and led the SEC in yards per play. However, they lost many talented contributors to the NFL Draft and the transfer portal.

Georgia returns several key pieces along the offensive line. In addition, quarterback Stetson Bennett remains in the fold. However, many new players are expected to step into the limelight and contribute immediately.

Despite their losses, the Bulldogs should be able to find similar success on the offensive side of the football. Great offenses adapt from season to season, and several returning threads indicate that Georgia should continue their upward offensive trajectory this year.

Todd Monken's QB Impact

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken will enter his third season with the program in 2022. Historically, offenses flourish with every passing year when Monken is at the helm.

Monken's time at Southern Mississippi helps illuminate this trend. He coached quarterback Nick Mullens for three consecutive seasons. Mullens improved in every major statistical category with each passing year and eventually made an NFL career based on his and Monken's work in 2015.

Bennett and Monken are entering their third season together, meaning fans should expect a jump in Bennett's on-field production. Monken continuously proves that he is an innovative play-caller willing to adapt, regardless of circumstance. However, extraordinary things begin to happen when he gets to work with one quarterback for an extended period.

Returning Receiving Production

Georgia dealt with multiple injuries to their receiving core in 2021. Wide receivers George Pickens, Kearis Jackson, and Dominick Blaylock missed extended periods while nursing injuries.

Several other contributors in the passing game also dealt with various injuries throughout the season. While these injuries initially hampered the Bulldogs, they forced young players to step into the limelight and make plays.

Pass catchers such as Brock Bowers, Adonai Mitchell, and Ladd McConkey took unexpected roles and ultimately made the most of their opportunities. Their youth was viewed as a disadvantage at the time, but their talent and preparation exceeded everyone's expectations.

The Bulldogs return 70% of their receiving production from the 2021 season. They have several proven commodities that made plays and will have the aforementioned injured players return to the lineup.

Offensive Line

Georgia lost both offensive tackle Jamaree Salyer and guard Justin Shaffer to the NFL Draft but has several key contributors ready to lead the charge in their absence.

The Bulldogs appear to be strongest at the tackle position. Right tackle Warren McClendon is one of the most technically-refined college football players with two years of starting experience.

Meanwhile, left tackle Broderick Jones is a potential first-round pick that got playing time towards the end of the 2021 season. While Jones is raw at this point, his physical tools suggest he may become an all-conference player by the season's end.

The interior offensive line contains several question marks. Center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger dominated in his redshirt freshman season, consistently beating defenders off the ball and overpowering them at the point of attack. However, both guard spots are currently up for grabs. The notable contributors include Warren Ericson, Tate Ratledge, Xavier Truss, and Jared Wilson.

While the Bulldogs have several questions to figure out on the interior, their overall offensive line should provide one of the more stable infrastructures across the nation. Each returning contributor has proven to be dominant in spurts, with Van Pran and McClendon consistently being two of the best players on the field.