The Recruits Georgia Needs to Prioritize

The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of visit season. There are a few recruits who have emerged as priorities.

Georgia has had a busy month of June. Recruits are allowed on college campuses for the first time in 16 months and the 2022 cycle is starting to heat up.

The Bulldogs still have a few needs left on the board in the class. They lost two commits in the last month and are attempting to make up lost ground.

Here are three recruits that Georgia needs to prioritize moving forward according to Dawgs Daily in order for this class to remain in the upper echelon of college football recruiting.

Tyler Booker, OT

The offensive line class in 2022 is underwhelming. This makes the recruitment of tackle Tyler Booker that much more important.

Booker plays for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Many in the industry believe that the Bulldogs could land up to three players from IMG in the 2022 class.

Tyler was in Athens over the weekend on his official visit. He made the trip with three teammates and reportedly loved the atmosphere in Athens.

Booker’s physicality as a high schooler is very impressive. He finishes his blocks with force and plays with a mean streak that is essential when playing In the SEC.

His pass blocking technique has to be refined in college, but he projects as an impact lineman at the next level, one of the very few in this class that can make that statement.

Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE

According to sources around the program the Bulldogs love what edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton offers.

He has managed to fly under the radar to this point, but he is a take for Georgia in this class. Though he's certainly a priority for Georgia following his official visit a few weeks back. It was Sutton's mature demeanor that sold Georgia on going all in on Sutton.

Dennis-Sutton stands 6-5 and weighs 250 lbs. He tested well in drills on campus and has all of the physical tools Georgia wants in edge rushers.

He is still raw, but Georgia is betting on the upside here. Dennis-Sutton is also a high character individual who Georgia feels will fit right into their locker room.

The leaders in the recruitment appear to be Penn State, Georgia, and Alabama. Dennis-Sutton has been on campus for his official visit in early June and was highly impressed.

Tre'Quon Fegans, CB

Tre'Quon Fegans was a priority for Georgia early in the 2022 recruiting cycle but considering prior to the de-commitment of Deyon Bouie, they already had three cornerbacks, Fegans and Georgia became distant at points. That has quickly changed, and the Bulldogs are likely attempting to get back into this recruitment.

Brooks Austin, lead editor of Dawgs Daily, compared Fegans to Denver Broncos corner Patrick Surtain. Surtain was an All-American at Alabama before being selected No. 10 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Fegans doesn't have elite top-end speed but can change direction in a split-second. He stands 6-2 and weighs 185 lbs., which fits the physical profile of a Georgia corner.

Georgia is making up for lost time with Fegans. The Crimson Tide are currently in the lead but don't count out the Bulldogs here.