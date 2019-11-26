Bulldog
Georgia Football: Say Your Goodbyes to D'Andre Swift

Brooks Austin

D'Andre Swift came to Georgia as a 5-star out of St. Joseph's high school in Philadelphia in the class of 2017. Upon his arrival at Georgia, he made an immediate impact. 

Most Georgia fans will remember Swift's 64-yard touchdown run in 2017 to finish off Auburn in the SEC Championship game. Or even his team-high 84 receiving yards against Florida. Showing signs of a bright future among one of the best backfields the SEC has seen in recent memory.

During his sophomore season in 2018, as Nick Chubb and Sony Michel departed for the NFL, Swift assumed a split role with Elijah Holyfield. For the second straight season under coach Kirby Smart, Georgia had two 1,000 yard running backs (both averaging 6.4 YPA)

Now, Swift is the main feature in Georgia's backfield and has already eclipsed career marks in both yards and attempts. His 1130 rushing yards place him 3rd in the SEC, leading us to one conclusion. Georgia fans best say their goodbyes to the back from Philly. 

NFL Draft Stock

Headed into the 2019 season, D'Andre Swift was sitting atop a lot of NFL draft boards at the running back position, drawing comparisons to the likes of Alvin Kamara. With the ability to make the first defender miss and catch the ball out of the backfield, his abilities translate seamlessly to the modern-day NFL. 

Though some may claim that the running back position has been devalued over the last several years in the NFL, prior drafts prove otherwise. 

In the last five NFL drafts, there has been at least one RB taken in the first round. In 2018, there were three backs off the board in round one. 

Swift will be in a battle with the likes of Jonathan Taylor, Chubba Hubbard, Travis Etienne, and J.K. Dobbins for that top spot. As of now, all the draft experts you can find - from Bleacher Report's Matt Miller to CBSsports - have Swift as the #1 back available. 

Enjoy Saturday's final regular-season game, the SEC championship and whatever happens after that, because it's most likely the last you'll see of #7. 

Setting Precedence

With Swift entering the league next season, Georgia's last nine years' worth of leading rushers will be on an NFL roster. 

  • 2011 - Isaiah Crowell 
  • 2012 - Todd Gurley
  • 2013 - Todd Gurley
  • 2014 - Nick Chubb
  • 2015 - Sony Michel
  • 2016 - Nick Chubb
  • 2017 - Nick Chubb
  • 2018 - D'Andre Swift
  • 2019 - D'Andre Swift

Not that anyone needed any further proof that Georgia is RBU. 

