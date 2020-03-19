BulldogMaven
Todd Gurley has been released by the LA Rams

Brooks Austin

After rumors of possibly trading running back Todd Gurley, the Los Angeles Rams have elected to release the three time pro bowl running back. 

Gurley signed a four-year extension at the start of the 2018 season worth $60 million. Upon rumors that the Rams might trade Gurley, the contract appeared to be immovable so they were forced to cut the former Georgia back.  

Therefore now the Rams have released Todd Gurley to become a free agent on the NFL free agency market. 

Former Georgia tailback, Todd Gurley is coming off of the worst season of his career, and is struggling with chronic knee pain. 

Though he suffered an ACL injury during his time in college at the University of Georgia, the chronic knee pain is expected to be related to a meniscus tear that he suffered during his time in the NFL. 

Todd Gurley reached the pro bowl three times during his stent with the Rams, after being a first round draft pick in 2015. 

He was a part of the Los Angeles Rams team that played in the Super Bowl just two years ago. There are financial penalties that the Rams are set to pay for releasing Gurley prior to the extent of his full deal. 

We will keep you posted on potential landing spots for Gurley.

BGilmer18
BGilmer18

Dirty bird???

