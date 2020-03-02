ESPN's Todd McShay Responds To Combine Performance from Jake Fromm

With the NFL Combine in the books, NFL prospects will direct their attention to their respective pro-days. From now until then every 40-yard dash, vertical, interview and ball thrown in Indianapolis will be reviewed and analyzed.

ESPN's lead NFL Draft analyst, Todd McShay has weighed in on the performance of one former Georgia Bulldog, Jake Fromm.

McShay was at one point the strongest advocate for Fromm heading into this process, and as things have gotten closer to the NFL Draft, that admiration has simmer just a bit.

Following the NFL Combine, Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr. gave several of their observations in their latest article on ESPN+. McShay had this to say about Jake Fromm:

"The lack of arm strength was on full display. I do really love his football intelligence and the way he can throw his receivers open, but he just can't consistently drive the ball downfield. He seemed to be grinding everything out early to get velocity on the ball and just wore down because he naturally doesn't have that arm strength."

Something that we pointed out earlier in the week is the fact that NFL scouts didn't learn anything new about Jake Fromm. All of the questions regarding him as an NFL quarterback are the same after the combine as they were headed into it.

The Bulldog Maven spoke to an NFL Scout about Fromm's performance and whether or not they learned anything knew regarding the QB that started 42 consecutive games for Georgia:

"Not really. His arm strength is really limited in the deep areas, but he's accurate underneath." - NFL Scout

Ironically just two years after sending Jacob Eason back to his home state via the transfer portal, he and Fromm were matched up back to back during the NFL Combine on-field workouts. As for who is the better NFL prospect? Most NFL Draft analysts favor Jacob Eason, but not McShay:

"There are limitations, and Fromm is likely a Day 2 pick and a very good backup at the next level. But again, the accuracy and mental makeup are terrific, and I'd actually take him over Eason.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.