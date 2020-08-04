DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Tom Crean's Former Players Perform Well in NBA Bubble

Brent Wilson

There's nothing new about the connection between Tom Crean and his former players exceeding standards at the next level. Crean's lone Georgia-product in Nicolas Claxton is out for the remainder of the season, but a few of his ex-Indiana guys are playing well in the NBA's restart inside the bubble.

Thomas Bryant was a 5-star recruit before he ended up at Indiana under Tom Crean. Bryant put up 10 points and 7 rebounds in his first Orlando-outing. He then topped that performance with a 30-point and 13-rebound double-double against the Brooklyn Nets. Bryant just turned 23 a couple of days ago, and looks to be a part of the long-term future of the Washington Wizards.

OG Anunoby is another recently turned 23-year-old who looks like he may be a long-term option for an NBA franchise. Anunoby won an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors last summer. He posted 23 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals against the Lakers in his Orlando debut. If Anunoby can continue to produce at that level for the Raptors, their chances of repeating certainly increase.

Crean approved of Anunoby filling the lane on the fast break and converting on the lob in transition:

The continued success of Victor Oladipo is what should excite Bulldog fans the most ahead of Anthony Edwards being in the upcoming NBA Draft. That's because many analysts see a lot of similarity between Edwards' and Oladipo's frame and playing style.

While he was out for Monday's game against the Wizards due to a knee injury, Oladipo posted 15 points and 7 boards in the Pacers win over the 76ers. 

Tom Crean is only in year three in Athens, and he'll be able to claim at least two former Bulldogs on NBA rosters next season. It's only a matter of time before that pool of players widens for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Football Flips Jared Wilson Back From UNC

Jared Wilson, a 6’4” 325 pound offensive guard, is now committed to Georgia for a second time after flipping from UNC.

BGilmer18

by

cfd0417

2022 WR, Sam Mbake Discusses Offer From Dream School Georgia

Sam Mbake is one of the top receivers in the class of 2022. A receiver at Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia, Mbake describes his recent UGA offer as a dream come true.

BGilmer18

Three Questions on Offense Headed into 2020 Season

Georgia is headed into their fifth season under Kirby Smart with a handful of questions. Today, we address those questions headed into the 2020 season.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Recruiting: Get to Know Tim Keenan

With the 2021 cycle approaching closing time, there's a name that's receiving quite a bit of attention from the Georgia coaching staff.

Brooks Austin

D'Andre Swift's Number Announced by the Detroit Lions

Former Georgia Football running back, D'Andre Swift has found his number for the Detroit Lions. He will be wearing the No. 6 in Detroit.

Brooks Austin

Trey Hill Primed for a Big Season for Georgia

Trey Hill is the only returning starter for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2020, and from what we are hearing, Hill is primed for a big season.

Brooks Austin

Former Georgia QB, Matt Stafford Placed On COVID-19 IR

Former Georgia Football, QB Matt Stafford has been placed on the Detroit Lions COVID-19 IR as of August 1.

Brooks Austin

Sankey to SEC Players "You're going to have to live your life"

In an recording of a meeting obtained by the Washington Post, the SEC Commissioner, Greg Sankey told players on call to essentially suck it up.

Brooks Austin

Significance Of Georgia and Georgia Tech Not Playing In 2020

The SEC has announced a 10-game, conference-only schedule, cancelling the 2020 edition of the UGA-GT rivalry.

Brent Wilson

by

Brooks Austin

NCAA Board of Governors To Meet August 4th On Fall Sports

The NCAA Board of Governors is set to meet on Tuesday August 4th on if and how NCAA sports can be played this fall. What we are hearing is tone of skepticism at best.

BGilmer18