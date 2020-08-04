Tom Crean's Former Players Perform Well in NBA Bubble

There's nothing new about the connection between Tom Crean and his former players exceeding standards at the next level. Crean's lone Georgia-product in Nicolas Claxton is out for the remainder of the season, but a few of his ex-Indiana guys are playing well in the NBA's restart inside the bubble.

Thomas Bryant was a 5-star recruit before he ended up at Indiana under Tom Crean. Bryant put up 10 points and 7 rebounds in his first Orlando-outing. He then topped that performance with a 30-point and 13-rebound double-double against the Brooklyn Nets. Bryant just turned 23 a couple of days ago, and looks to be a part of the long-term future of the Washington Wizards.

OG Anunoby is another recently turned 23-year-old who looks like he may be a long-term option for an NBA franchise. Anunoby won an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors last summer. He posted 23 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals against the Lakers in his Orlando debut. If Anunoby can continue to produce at that level for the Raptors, their chances of repeating certainly increase.

Crean approved of Anunoby filling the lane on the fast break and converting on the lob in transition:

The continued success of Victor Oladipo is what should excite Bulldog fans the most ahead of Anthony Edwards being in the upcoming NBA Draft. That's because many analysts see a lot of similarity between Edwards' and Oladipo's frame and playing style.

While he was out for Monday's game against the Wizards due to a knee injury, Oladipo posted 15 points and 7 boards in the Pacers win over the 76ers.

Tom Crean is only in year three in Athens, and he'll be able to claim at least two former Bulldogs on NBA rosters next season. It's only a matter of time before that pool of players widens for the Georgia Bulldogs.