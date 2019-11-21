Tom Crean Says Not Fair To Compare Anthony Edwards to Oladipo or Wade

Following Georgia's 82-78 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets here at Stegeman Arena Tom Crean spoke to the media.

Freshman guard, Anthony Edwards is set to be a Top-3 pick in the upcoming NBA draft, and despite Crean having coach NBA All-stars Dwayne Wade and Victor Oladipo, Crean says it would be unfair to compare Edwards to either of them at this time.

After all, as Crean said in his postgame comments, "Edwards should be an 18-year old senior in high school right now. He's a young kid with a lot of things to learn about the game."

Though Edwards' game does draw similarities to both of Crean's former players. Edwards has an unparalleled ability to score the basketball at such a young age, but to me the closest link between the three is their ability to lock down at times on the defensive end.

It's something that sets Edwards apart from other extremely talented players at his age. Like Georgia Tech's coach, Josh Pastner said after the game, "I watched Anthony in high school and he can shoot, but he's an all-around player, that I felt could have played NBA basketball when I watched him in Las Vegas for his AAU team."

It was an off night for Edwards tonight, at least for his standards. Edwards finished with 18 points on 5-15 shooting. Edwards was seen an hour or so after the game getting extra shots up inside The Steg.

It's that type of work ethic that will allow Edwards to continue to develop as a basketball player. After all, as Coach Crean said, he's only 18.