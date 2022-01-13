REPORT: Pair of Top Assistants Potentially Out at Georgia

Skip to main content

Report: Two Top Assistant Potentially out at Georgia

Reports have already surfaced that offensive coordinator Todd Monken heading back to the NFL and defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae potentially heading elsewhere.

Winning a national title comes with attention. 

Attention from the national media, incoming students, prospects, current players, potential transfer targets, a multitude of positive benefits arise from winning a national championship. 

Though there are some downfalls. It means your roster and staff will soon be raided by the vultures of college football. Those trying to reach the summit you're atop. 

The concept of winning a national championship is new to Kirby Smart and the University of Georgia. Though having coaches picked off your roster is not foreign to Smart and this Georgia program. 

Mel Tucker (2017), Jim Chaney (2018), Sam Pittman (2019), Scott Fountain (2019), Charlton Warren (2020), and Dan Lanning (2021) are all assistant coaches that have been plucked from Smart's staff. 

This offseason will be no different for the Dawgs and Smart. Lanning is already in Eugene, Oregon running the Oregon Ducks. Now, it's become a question of who else will be pulled. 

Reports have already surfaced that wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton is the top remaining target for Brian Kelly at LSU. And now, it could be offensive coordinator Todd Monken heading back to the NFL and defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae potentially heading elsewhere. 

Monken has a track record of moving. He's been an offensive coordinator for nearly two decades in college and professional football, and he's never been at one place longer than four seasons. This is a pattern with him and he's certainly coveted among NFL circles. 

As for Addae, when he was hired at the University of Georgia it was clear he was a rocketship in the country industry. This is a 37-year old football coach that has been ascending the coaching latter as a defensive backs coach and is destined for likely more. Coordinator or potential assistant coordinator jobs are likely next on the table for Addae. 

NFL Draft Declarations Update:

January 12th, 2022 - Georgia RB James Cook declares for the 2022 NFL Draft.

TRANSFER PORTAL UPDATE

  • January 12th, 2022 - Sources confirm Georgia DB Jalen Kimber is in the NCAA transfer portal
  • January 12th, 2022 - Georgia WR Justin Robinson has requested to enter the portal according to sources.
  • January 11th, 2022 - Georgia WR Jaylen Johnson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal according to sources
  • Janaury 11th, 2022 - Sources confirm DB, Ameer Speed has entered the NCAA Transfer portal

The conclusion of this season now sparks the conversation of players who are draft-eligible and could be leaving the program to chase their dreams of becoming an NFL player. It also creates the question of players who could possibly be returning for another season as a Georgia Bulldog, and with the additional year of eligibility granted by NCAA due to COVID-19, things are gonna get messy.

The following players listed below are ones who have obtained the required three years in college football and are eligible to enter the 2022 NFL draft:

  • Warren McClendon, OL, RS Sophomore
  • George Pickens, WR, Junior
  • Nolan Smith, LB, Junior
  • JT Daniels, QB, Junior
  • Kenny McIntosh, RB, Junior
  • Lewis Cine, S, Junior
  • Nakobe Dean, LB, Junior
  • Tykee Smith, DB, Junior
  • Travon Walker, DL, Junior
  • Warren Ericcson, OL, Junior
  • John Fitzpatrick, TE, Senior
  • James Cook, RB, Senior *declared for NFL Draft
  • Zamir White, RB, Senior
  • Quay Walker, LB, Senior
  • Kearis Jackson, WR, Senior
  • Ameer Speed, DB, Senior *Entered Transfer Portal
  • Jaylen Johnson, WR, Senior *Entered Transfer Portal
  • Derrion Kendrick, DB, Senior
  • Stetson Bennett, QB, Senior
  • Christopher Smith, DB, Senior
  • William Poole, DB, Senior
  • Robert Beal Jr, LB, Senior
  • Latavious Brini, DB, Senior
  • Channing Tindall, LB, Senior
  • Justin Shaffer, OL, Senior
  • Jamaree Salyer, OL, Senior
  • Jake Carmada, P, Senior
  • Julian Rochester, DL, Senior
  • Devonte Wyatt, DL, Senior
  • Jordan Davis, DL, Senior

