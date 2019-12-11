Travon Walker Says He Is Never Going To Be Satisfied

Travon Walker was one of several highly touted true freshmen from the 2019 signing class that earned quite a bit of playing time this season.

Nolan Smith was obviously the highlight of the 2019 class - being the #1 player in the nation kind of does that - but Walker made just as much, if not more, of an impact early in his freshman season at Georgia despite suffering a hand injury against Tennessee.

Walker, Smith, Nakobe Dean, and Tyrique Stevenson, all played a pivotal role at points during the season. And with a dynamic player at each level of the defense in that freshmen class alone, there are high expectations for the future of the Georgia defense.

After the SEC Championship game, Travon Walker spoke with the media for the first time all season and we got some insight on how he felt his rookie campaign unfolded.

When asked how he would describe his freshman season, and what did he learn from his first year in college ball, Walker said:

"From year one I really just ook in how the college experience is going to be. How fast tempo the game is going to be. There's a lot to look forward to coming in the next year."

When asked about the future of the Georgia defense Walker said things start now.:

"It's big, but it starts now though. It's going to be very big. But it starts right now. We are going to be in the lab trying to make our defense stronger."

Walker was then asked if he was satisfied with the impact he made as a freshman:

"There's always room for improvement. I'll never be satisfied."

Walker is correct when he says there is a lot to look forward to moving forward with this Georgia defense, though if these four fantastic freshmen continue on their current trajectory, I don't think we will be seeing them at Georgia too much longer.