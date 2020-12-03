Dawgs Daily has confirmed a report from 247sports.com that Georgia center Trey Hill is expected to miss the remainder of the season because of multiple surgeries he underwent to repair minor injuries on both knees.

Hill has started the last 26 games for Georgia, with 22 of those starts coming at center. With Hill out for the remainder of the season, it's expected that Warren Ericson will replace Hill.

Hill was named to the preseason All-SEC team and multiple NFL teams have looked into the possibility of potentially drafting Hill. There are reasons to question why he would have surgeries to repair minor injuries at this point in the season. He had not been listed on any injury reports the entire year and he hasn't missed any snaps or playing time because of injuries.

Ericson has in-game experience, but it's limited at the center position. He has not taken snaps at the center spot since the season opener against Arkansas although he has played in seven of the eight Bulldogs games.

With Ericson set to replace Hill, that affects multiple backups on the roster. Sedrick Van Pran is expected to take over the second-team reps at center position and Clay Webb will now take over the backup reps behind both Justin Shaffer and Ben Cleveland at the guard positions.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.