Trey Hill was 2nd team All-SEC a year ago for the Georgia Bulldogs, and if they are going to have any success in 2020 on a national level, they are going to need their only returning starter to play at an even higher level this fall.

Hill started the final four games on the 2018 season as a true freshman and played in all 14 games. He was one of four players to win offensive newcomer of the year award and following LaMont Gaillard's departure, Hill made the natural transition to center in 2019.

He started all 14 games in 2019 and at times looked like one of the best centers in the country, especially in pass protection. According to Pro Football Focus, of Trey Hills 433 pass-blocking snaps in 2019, he allowed just 2 QB pressures. The final aspect of Hill's game that needs to come together in 2020 is going to be cleaning up a few his run game snaps. He won the overwhelming majority of the snaps last fall, but when put up against the likes of Javon Kinlaw and Derrick Brown you're bound to lose a snap here and there.

In 2020, he's looking to remain consistent, and according to our sources, he's the offensive lineman that's turning heads early in camp.

He's one of 65 offensive linemen on the Outland Trophy Watchlist headed into the 2020 season and with Jamaree Salyer getting used to playing on the left side of the offensive line at a still relatively new position, it will be Hill that is set to lead the charge upfront this fall.

From what we are hearing, Salyer is certainly the vocal leader of the group, he's the one leading the charge in terms of workouts, but it's Trey Hill that has a chance to be the top lineman in 2020 for Georgia.

It could very likely be Hill's final season in Athens as well. The former 4-star prospect has received 2021 NFL Mock Draft grades as high at 63rd overall. He's the highest-rated center on WalterFootball.com's 2021 rankings, and he

