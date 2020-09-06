SI.com
DawgsDaily
Former Georgia football DB Tyrique McGhee waived by Los Angeles Rams

Brent Wilson

On Friday, the Los Angeles Rams announced the decision to cut 17 members from the team, one of those being former Georgia defensive back Tyrique McGhee.

The Byron, Georgia native was picked up by the Rams through undrafted free agency. 

It was reported by the team via TheRams.com that McGhee was making noteworthy plays in practice, such as coming up with an intercepted pass in the endzone during the team's August 25th training camp practice. 

Without having the NFL preseason, it's hard for guys like McGhee to prove their value. Unfortunately enough, he won't be the only rookie to be cut this offseason.

McGhee was a former three-star prospect in the Kirby Smart's inaugural recruiting class at Georgia. He appeared in 50 games in his career as a Bulldog, coming up with two interceptions and two forced fumbles in his tenure.

Given the current world we live in, NFL teams are set to have more practice squad members due to coronavirus. With that being said, teams may decide they are looking to add new guys now, or later on in the season of the team faces injuries or the virus. 

McGhee and many others will now be in "wait and see" mode as to when his next opportunity appears. With him only being 22 years of age, there's a good chance he'll get another opportunity later on down the road in his career.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Brooks Austin
Brooks Austin

Editor

A ridiculously tough season for rookies. Don’t know how Undrafted guys are supposed to make it

