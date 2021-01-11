Sophomore defensive back, Tyrique Stevenson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, as first reported by 247sports.com.

Stevenson played in all ten games this season for the Georgia Bulldogs. Rumors began to circle about the possibility for Stevenson to enter the portal following a report by the Miami Herald and the link to the University of Miami football program.

Stevenson played a limited role on the Georgia defense in 2019, playing primarily on 3rd and long situations along with then-freshmen Nolan Smith and Travon Walker. He did get more and more comfortable as the season went on, and by the time the Auburn game rolled around, he was playing a pivotal role in the back end of that defense.

Stevenson then saw his role expand in 2020, starting five of the ten contests. Four of his starts came at the STAR position for Georgia, where he split time with Senior defensive back Mark Webb, and in the Peach Bowl against Cincinnati, Stevenson received his first career start at corner.

Not only is he known as a ballhawk, his physicality on the line of scrimmage often eliminated an option for the opposing QB while his speed made him a huge threat in the corner blitz. It's a crucial and relatively unexpected loss for the Georgia program.

Georiga's defensive backfield was already going to be inexperienced in 2021 due to the fact that Tyson Campbell, Eric Stokes, and DJ Daniel are off to the NFL. Now, with the departure of Stevenson, things get even more barren in the back end. Not to mention, senior defensive back Richard LeCounte having graduated as well.

