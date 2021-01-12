Instant Reaction: Where Stevenson's Departure Leaves Georgia?

Georgia defensive back, Tyrique Stevenson has entered the NCAA transfer portal and it leaves Georgia in quite the predicament headed into 2021.

On Monday evening, news broke that defensive back Tyrique Stevenson will be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. According to the Miami Herald and multiple other news outlets, the leader at this point in Stevenson’s recruitment is the hometown Miami Hurricanes. Stevenson’s departure leaves the question: where does Georgia turn at the defensive back position in 2021?

Georgia will push towards a national title this upcoming season, and in many ways, the roster construction is among the best in college football. However, an Achilles heel has emerged for these Bulldogs as the corners that are expected to receive the majority of playing time this coming season are incredibly young and even more inexperienced.

Kelee Ringo, RS Freshman

Daran Branch, RS Freshman

Nyland Green, Freshman

Kamari Lassiter, Freshman

Amir Speed, JR

Jalen Kimber, RS Freshman

Latavious Brini, SO

That is the list.

Georgia will ultimately explore the NCAA Transfer Portal themselves in search of an experienced defensive back.

It is not ideal for corners who will have to match up with the dynamic receiver talents of the SEC and all of college football. The safeties returning have the experience, but corner has proved to be the more valuable position in recent years at all levels of football.

Georgia will now be banking on the emergence of underclassmen to guard the nation’s best receivers. While Tyrique Stevenson wasn’t a lock-down corner, he at least had experience at the position and was comfortable in Georgia’s scheme.

The positive thing for the Bulldogs is that while the tape is limited on each of these prospects, each have put together positive outings on the field or have tremendous physical attributes and upside. The learning curve will be steep next year for each of them, but it is a talented group with the necessary pieces to succeed, although it is earlier for all of them than expected.

