Tyson Campbell Updates Health, Talks QB Batlle for Georgia

Brooks Austin

Tyson Campbell entered the UGA program with a tremendous amount of hype and anticipation. After a freshman season waiting his turn behind DeAndre Baker, Campbell's Sophomore campaign was drastically impacted by a gruesome turf-toe injury that placed him on the sideline for a good portion of the season. 

Now entering his Junior season at Georgia, Campbell is fully healthy and excited to play a major role on one of the nation's top defenses in 2020. Campbell addressed the media on Monday and discussed his health along with the quarterback battle waging in Athens. 

On how he would describe his development throughout his first two years in the program/where he sees himself now as a player…
“I think I’ve matured so much as a player from coming here being young, not really knowing the defense. As the coaches developed us on defense, especially through experience through the game, I’ve been able to mentally — as far as getting my IQ better in football — and also becoming stronger faster, the whole nine yards of becoming a better athlete.”

On his turf toe injury and how he fought through it last season/how he is now…
“Last year was tough, but Mr. Ron [Courson] and his whole training staff have helped me and made sure that, if I was going to be on the field, I was 100 percent ready, and I thank them for that. Now, I’m pain-free and excited for the season coming up."

On the program’s 'Dawgs for Pups' initiative and why it is important for he and his teammates to help the community…
“Those [kids] are people who watch us on TV, and some of those kids look up to us and what we do at our university. So, we feel like, why not give back with something they’re in need of? Everybody needs an education, and they’re not as fortunate as other people are who can afford WiFi so they can do virtual learning with this pandemic going on. I feel like this [initiative] is very important.”

On the strengths he sees at the quarterback positions /what strengths he sees in JT Daniels and D’WanMathis…
“JT [Daniels] and D’Wan [Mathis] have been competing. Both have very strong arms. Both are very mobile. Both are very intelligent and know the offense. They’re both great quarterbacks, and I’m excited for us to have them on our team this year."

On whether knowing the secondary’s strength helps the defensive starters avoid complacency/acts as an incentive to fight for the starting spot week in and week out…
“Yes. The whole defense has a lot of depth. There’s talent all over the place, offensively and defensively. That’s what makes practice so competitive, and everybody is just getting better each and every day. You want to have guys behind you, pushing you. That’s the best part about playing at Georgia."

