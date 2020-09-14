SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

UGA expecting to have $55 million budget deficit in 2021

Brent Wilson

To nobody's surprise, college athletic programs are expecting a deficit in their athletic budgets next year.

Georgia AD Greg McGarity detailed in a board meeting that he is expecting the Bulldogs to have a "budget shortfall of $55 million for the 2021 fiscal year".

This is a result of the Bulldogs' limited seating policy. 

With Georgia only allowing 20%-25% of its normal attendance, many season ticket holders were only offered tickets to one home game for the 2020 season. UGA did offer season ticket holders a refund of their donation if they did not want to opt for their tickets, directly causing the budget shortfall.

Although the majority of revenue comes from donations and tickets, it also takes away from gameday merchandise sales and concessions. 

$55 million is definitely a huge loss, but looking at how other schools of various conferences are handling their programs, you have to think that Georgia may be on the better end of this situation. 

According to the Detroit Free Press, the University of Michigan's athletic budget was expected to bet cut by $26.1 million before the cancellation of fall sports. Now, it's projected to be near a $100 million deficit for 2021. 

The Big 10 is set to vote in favor of a fall start on Monday, but it's unclear how many games they'll be able to play in time for the postseason and how their seating capacity will work.

It's also worth noting that McGarity and the University of Georgia Athletic Department are one of the few major Power-5 programs that had a significant financial net revenue in the last fiscal year. Georgia remained with a net gain of nearly $31M, whereas a school like Ohio State may have brought in $210M but spent $220M. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (2)
No. 1-1
Kyle Funderburk
Kyle Funderburk

Georgia very fortunate to have had such a high net gain in revenue last FY.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

D'Andre Swift 'Pretty Upset' About Dropped Pass

D'Andre Swift was on his way towards a pretty solid rookie debut in Sunday's NFL Opener. He got his first touchdown, but dropped the game-winning pass.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Georgia held at No. 4, jumped by Oklahoma in latest Coaches Poll

In the recently released Coaches Poll for Sept. 13, Georgia football is ranked No. 4. behind Clemson, Alabama and Oklahoma.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Brooks Austin

2021 Georgia Commits are off to a good start

Georgia's 2021 commits are living up to the hype so far. We recap how they performed this past weekend.

Brent Wilson

Scrimmage Notes: QB Situation Becomes Clearer

We have intel coming in from sources about the third scrimmage in Athens today, and it appears there's some positional battles that are becoming a bit more clear.

Brooks Austin

How is Georgia's offensive line 'way ahead' of expectations?

Ben Cleveland recently told reporters that Georgia's offensive line is "way ahead of where most people think [it] should be right now.”

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk

Isaiah Wilson Arrested for DUI

OT Isaiah Wilson has gotten off to a shaky start in Tennessee, having been arrested Friday night for driving under the influence.

Chris Allen

by

Brooks Austin

WATCH: Brock vs Gunner Highlights

We have the highlights from Brock Vandagriff vs Gunner Stockton from Friday Night. Watch as two of the nation's best faceoff in Rabun County, Georgia.

Brooks Austin

Dawgs in the NFL 2020 Preview

Georgia football has produced some of the top talent in the NFL over the year and the 2020 season is looking promising for the Bulldogs in the NFL.

Jonathan Williams

Brock Vandagriff, A Leader of Men at the Quarterback Position

Georgia football commit, Brock Vandagriff may have been beated out by Gunner Stockton on Friday night, but we learned a lot about his leadership skills.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

For better or worse, 2020 is a season of 'first time since' for Georgia

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced Georgia football to endure several changes entering the 2020 season.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Kyle Funderburk