Georgia Basketball: Tom Crean to hire Steve McClain to staff

A few weeks back, the Georgia Bulldogs lost staffer Joe Scott, who took the head coach job at Air Force. Georgia has now filled that void with former assistant coach under Tom Crean at Indiana, Steve McClain.

McClain is an impressive hire for Georgia because of his decades of experience of coaching at high level programs. McClain has held head coaching jobs at Wyoming ('98-'07), and more recently at the University of Illinois at Chicago ('15-'20) before being let go back in March.

In 14 years as a head coach, McClain has a career record of 232-207, just above .500. In the that period of time, he recorded one NCAA tournament win, as well as 2 MWC regular season championships. McClain also won the MWC Coach of the Year honor in 2002.

As for his resume as an assistant, McClain has coached at TCU ('94-'98) and Colorado ('07-'10) in addition to his time with Tom Crean at Indiana ('10-'15).

As a recruiter, 247sports lists McClain as the primary recruiter for Juwan Morgan, who was a 4-star pledge for Indiana in the class of 2015. The Bulldogs will be able to use McClain's experience to their advantage in the recruitment of blue chip prospects in the future.

Under his UIC bio, Tom Crean is quoted, "Steve's tenacity, teaching and ability to build relationships and recruit are second only to his unyielding work ethic and energy."

McClain will join assistant coaches Chad Dollar and John Linehan under Tom Crean in hopes in continuing the rebuild of the Georgia Basketball program. McClain being the most experienced of the three.

