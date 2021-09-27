Injury Report: Georgia Getting Healthier Ahead of Arkansas

Georgia comes out of a dominant win over Vanderbilt healthy for the most part as they move onto a Top-10 matchup at home against Arkansas. The Razorbacks are the number eight ranked team in the country after a win over a top-rated Texas A&M, making the Aggies their second former Southwest Conference opponent to be beaten by Arkansas.

Georgia hosts Arkansas inside Sanford Stadium for a noon kickoff, which is not the favorite kickoff time for Georgia fans after the 2019 loss to South Carolina, where the Dawgs played down to the level of their opponent and lost in overtime.

In the lead-up to last Saturday’s game, Kirby Smart told the media that the return of Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith was set for Vanderbilt or Arkansas. With both not participating in Georgia’s latest win over the Commodores, the expectation is that the Bulldogs will get back both players from foot injuries suffered during fall camp.

Kirby Smart confirmed as much Monday during his media availability. Both Washington and Smith will be back at practice this afternoon.

While Washington and Smith could be making their debut appearance in 2021, Georgia could be without another contributing wide receiver. Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint limped off the field Saturday in the second half with a foot injury. Sources later told SI Dawgs Daily’s Brooks Austin that the sophomore wideout was in a boot on Sunday after hurting his ankle on Saturday afternoon. Smart confirmed that injury as well during his press conference.

The sophomore receiver missed the last four games of the 2020 season after suffering a leg injury in the Florida game. So far, Rosemy-Jacksaint has seen starting reps at the X-receiver position, recording just three catches for 31 yards through the first four games.

Injury Report

QB JT Daniels (oblique)

QB Stetson Bennett (Back)

WR George Pickens (Knee)

WR Dominick Blaylock (Hamstring)

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (Ankle)

DL Julian Rochester (Knee)

TE Darnell Washington (Foot)

DB Tykee Smith (Foot)

WR Arian Smith (Shin/calf)

WR Kearis Jackson (Knee)

LB, Rian Davis (Quad)

DB, Jalen Kimber (Shoulder)

LB Quay Walker (Ankle)

The availability of Rosemy-Jacksaint is uncertain at this moment, but it is expected that the sophomore will be day-to-day this week.

our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI