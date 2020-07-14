DawgsDaily
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia Basketball: More players arrive on campus, 2021 recruiting update

Brent Wilson

There's still plenty of questions and concerns around if and when college basketball will take place this year. But, for the moment being, the Georgia Bulldogs have already begun working out in preparation for the 2020-2021 season.

As reported last week, Georgia's highly coveted freshman guard K.D. Johnson arrived on campus last Sunday. Via the players' social media, it's confirmed that Jaxon Etter, Stan Turnier, Tye Fagan, Christian Brown, Jonathon Ned, Mikal Starks, Andrew Garcia, Tyron McMillan, and Justin Kier have made their way to Athens as well. 

2021 Recruiting Notes:

The 2020 cycle is finishing up the last few signings, and most coaches are just now being able to put the 100% focus on the 2021 class. With there being a ton of uncommitted prospects, it's still a little unclear on who is a priority for the Bulldogs, and who might be seen as a second option. 

Three of those guys who are obvious high-level targets for the Georgia staff are Mike Foster, James White, and Sean Durugordon. Each of them have a something new going on with their recruitment.

Mike Foster is a Top-10 player in the 2021 cycle and has been the Bulldogs' main focus for quite a few months now. It has been thought that Georgia is firmly in the driver's seat for his commitment, which is still true if he decides to go the college route. Now with offers from the NBA G-League and Australia's NBL, Foster is giving the pro route a harder look. 

Hearing about a 6'5 shooting guard who plays for the Atlanta Express on the Under Armour circuit should feel oddly familiar to Georgia fans. The Bulldogs were one of the first few schools to offer James White at the beginning of the year. Yesterday, White released his initial Top-12 list. 

Sean Durugordon is another name on the rise in the 2021 class. Durugordon had seen plenty of offers from mid-major schools, but his recruitment has taken another level since Georgia offered about a month ago. He has now earned offers from Arizona State, Missouri, Penn State among others, as well as some interest from Auburn. 

It's evident that schools like Arizona State, Missouri, and Seton Hall will be strongly pursuing the 6'7 shooting guard. While he doesn't have a clear commitment timeline, Durugordon did tell me that Georgia is sitting in his Top-5 as of today. 

Georgia will have a minimum of three scholarships to allocate in the 2021 cycle.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Brooks Austin
Brooks Austin

Editor

I don't remember a time when Georgia was this heavily involved with top players like this. Just got to be patient for the results over time. Anthony Edwards is a great player, but he shouldn't have been responsible for turning around an entire program in one year.

Patience is key.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

D'Andre Swift Recieves Madden Rookie Rating

D'Andre Swift flashed all over the field for Georgia for three straight season, enough to earn him the second highest rookie rating from Madden.

Brooks Austin

by

Collin A Shamley

Kamari Lassiter Sees Opportunity and Stylistic Fit With Georgia

2021 Cornerback Kamari Lassiter has Georgia Football positioned highly in his Top 6. In a recent interview with Dawgs Daily, Lassiter discussed the opportunity & fit

BGilmer18

by

AllThingsSports101

JT Daniels wins appeal, Will be available for 2020 Georgia Football Season

JT Daniels has won his appeal to receive immediate eligibility from the NCAA. We take a look at what this means for Georgia this football season.

Brooks Austin

by

AllThingsSports101

JT Daniels, Jamie Newman Battle Feels Awfully Familiar for Georgia

JT Daniels was granted immediate illegibility on Monday. And though it's good news for Georgia fans, it feels awfully familiar to a former QB controversy.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Richard LeCounte and Eric Stokes named to Bednarik Award Watch List

Georgia Football had star defensive backs, Richard LeCounte and Eric Stokes, named to the 2020 Bednarik Award watch list.

Jonathan Williams

MJ Daniels Drops Top 6, Includes Georgia Football

MJ Daniels is a talented and versatile defensive back from Lucedale, Mississippi. Today Daniels narrowed down his recruitment to six programs including Georgia Football.

BGilmer18

What Does Kitchens' commitment to Miami mean for James Williams and Georgia

Georgia has been hot on the trail for James Williams for quite some time, as has Miami. So, what does their addition of Kamren Kitchens mean for Georgia

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

What Adonai Mitchell Brings to Georgia

Adonai Mitchell has committed to Georgia. Today, we address what he brings to the table in Athens. Here's the scouting report from SI All-American.

Brooks Austin

Adonai Mitchell Flips from Ole Miss to Georgia

Georgia football has flipped Ole Miss commit Adonai Mitchell. Mitchell announced his commitment to Georgia, providing clarity to the wide out group in 2021.

BGilmer18

Georgia Recruiting Being Crushed By Lack of Visits

It's something everyone is dealing with, but the lack of on campus and in home visits is hurting Georgia recruiting right now, and the staff feels it.

Brooks Austin