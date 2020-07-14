There's still plenty of questions and concerns around if and when college basketball will take place this year. But, for the moment being, the Georgia Bulldogs have already begun working out in preparation for the 2020-2021 season.

As reported last week, Georgia's highly coveted freshman guard K.D. Johnson arrived on campus last Sunday. Via the players' social media, it's confirmed that Jaxon Etter, Stan Turnier, Tye Fagan, Christian Brown, Jonathon Ned, Mikal Starks, Andrew Garcia, Tyron McMillan, and Justin Kier have made their way to Athens as well.

2021 Recruiting Notes:

The 2020 cycle is finishing up the last few signings, and most coaches are just now being able to put the 100% focus on the 2021 class. With there being a ton of uncommitted prospects, it's still a little unclear on who is a priority for the Bulldogs, and who might be seen as a second option.

Three of those guys who are obvious high-level targets for the Georgia staff are Mike Foster, James White, and Sean Durugordon. Each of them have a something new going on with their recruitment.

Mike Foster is a Top-10 player in the 2021 cycle and has been the Bulldogs' main focus for quite a few months now. It has been thought that Georgia is firmly in the driver's seat for his commitment, which is still true if he decides to go the college route. Now with offers from the NBA G-League and Australia's NBL, Foster is giving the pro route a harder look.

Hearing about a 6'5 shooting guard who plays for the Atlanta Express on the Under Armour circuit should feel oddly familiar to Georgia fans. The Bulldogs were one of the first few schools to offer James White at the beginning of the year. Yesterday, White released his initial Top-12 list.

Sean Durugordon is another name on the rise in the 2021 class. Durugordon had seen plenty of offers from mid-major schools, but his recruitment has taken another level since Georgia offered about a month ago. He has now earned offers from Arizona State, Missouri, Penn State among others, as well as some interest from Auburn.

It's evident that schools like Arizona State, Missouri, and Seton Hall will be strongly pursuing the 6'7 shooting guard. While he doesn't have a clear commitment timeline, Durugordon did tell me that Georgia is sitting in his Top-5 as of today.

Georgia will have a minimum of three scholarships to allocate in the 2021 cycle.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.