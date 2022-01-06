UGA Players to Watch: Ladd McConkey

Georgia and Alabama are preparing to face off, yet again, in the 2022 National Championship game and Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey is a player that fans need to keep an eye on.

A major theme this year for Georgia has been overcoming the injury bug as the Bulldogs have had to withstand a mass amount of injuries on the roster. As result, younger players were given the opportunity to highlight their talents on Saturdays, and a player who took advantage of the opportunities given to him was freshman receiver Ladd McConkey.

The redshirt freshman out of Chatsworth, Georgia would not appear on paper to be a difference-maker in the SEC. At 5’11, 185, he does not fit the prototypical mold for an SEC wideout but when that size is met with explosive speed it makes for a great weapon to have in the slot and that's exactly what McConkey has provided Georgia with this season.

In Georgia's regular season game against the Auburn Tigers, McConkey had his breakout game. With five receptions, 135 yards, and a 60-yard touchdown reception, McConkey showcased to everyone exactly what he is capable of. He has also been utilized several times in the run game as well throughout the season, one of those attempts resulting in a 24-yard rushing touchdown.

McConkey flashed a little in Georgia's most recent game against the Crimson Tide and albeit a small sample size, Stetson Bennett connected with McConkey two times for 35 yards, and a touchdown later in the second quarter to tie the game. With the success he had against the Tide, look for him to be targeted more in the national championship game.

Freshman tight end Brock Bowers has been carrying the load in regards to making plays in Georgia's passing game this year. After torching Alabama's secondary for 139 yards and a touchdown, it is very likely that the Tide will be keying in on stopping the production of Bowers. That means the Bulldogs will need other receivers to step up in the passing game, and it is very possible that McConkey could be the player to do so.

Todd Monken has done a tremendous job in getting McConkey involved in the offense in a variety of ways. With his game-breaking speed and the threat he possesses in the open field, look for the Bulldogs to get McConkey involved early on in the game. He can burn defenses deep down the field as well as turn receptions from behind the line of scrimmage into big gains. That is a valuable asset for any offense.

With all of that said, be on the lookout for No. 84 come Monday, as he could be one of Georgia's keys to taking down the kings of college football, and bringing home a national title.

