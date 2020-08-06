DawgsDaily
UGA President, Jere Morehead Selected to NCAA Board of Directors

Brooks Austin

In a statement released by the University of Georgia on Thursday, we were notified that UGA president, Jere Morehead has been named to the NCAA Board of Directors 

The statement reads as follows: 

The NCAA Board of Governors is the highest governance body in the NCAA and is composed of institutional chief executive officers that oversee Association-wide issues. The board is charged with ensuring that each division operates consistently with the basic purposes, fundamental policies and general principles of the Association. Morehead is now one of 16 voting board members.

The NCAA Board of Directors is responsible for strategy and policy and overseeing legislation and management of the division. The board focuses on strategic topics in college sports and their relationship to higher education and monitors legislation to ensure it does not conflict with policies and goals, among other responsibilities.

“I am honored to represent the Southeastern Conference on the NCAA Board of Governors and the Division 1 Council, particularly during these challenging times,” President Morehead said. “Our conference benefits from the tremendous leadership provided by Commissioner Sankey, and I look forward to working closely with him and my fellow SEC Presidents on the important issues that we must solve together.”

The appointment to the Board of Governors and Board of Directors continues President Morehead’s work in positions of leadership with the NCAA. He previously served on the NCAA Presidential Forum and the NCAA Working Group on Name, Image, and Likeness. In addition, he is the current Vice President of the Southeastern Conference.

“President Morehead has played an important role in several key leadership positions for the Southeastern Conference related to the NCAA, and his experience and understanding of issues across the national landscape of intercollegiate athletics will be beneficial in these important board positions,” said Sankey. “The SEC is fortunate to have a leader like Jere Morehead who can represent the Conference on the important matters that lie ahead for us in college athletics.”

The President of UGA since 2013, Morehead begins a four-year appointment to the Board of Governors and Board of Directors effective immediately.

News

Georgia Football Comes in At No. 4 on Coaches Poll

The Amway Coaches Poll for the 2020 college football season has been released and Georgia comes in at No. 4 on the list.

Chazz Chambliss Talks His Commitment, Who is Next for Georgia

Chazz Chambliss committed to Georgia back in May. Today, he catches up with SI to talk about why he chose Georgia and who could be next.

Anthony Edwards Falls to Minnesota in NBA Mock Draft

Bleacher Report has released an updated NBA mock draft where UGA's Edwards falls to Minnesota.

Brent Wilson

Where will the Dawgs go with the DBs in 2021?

Georgia has quite a bit of work to do to finish out the 2021 recruiting class. With room for four or five defensive backs, we look at who they could go after.

BGilmer18

Kirby Smart entering a pivotal year facing Mark Richt comparisons

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart is still compared to former coach Mark Richt for compiling a similar record without a national title.

Kyle Funderburk

NCAA to Have Update on Fall Sports Championships, College Football

NCAA is expected to have a meeting on Wednesday morning following Tuesday's meeting that lasted the majority of the evening, with an update on fall sports.

BGilmer18

Andrew Thomas to Remain at Left Tackle in 2020

Andrew Thomas was expected to make the switch back to right tackle in 2020 with Nate Solder holding down the left side, but he will remain on the left in 2020.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Recruiting: How the Dawgs Round Out the 2021 Offensive Class

The Georgia football 2021 recruiting class is nearing a close, with just four months before the early national signing window, we look at the offensive class

BGilmer18

FrankenRB: Building the Best RB from the 2020 stable

Georgia once again has a stable of solid and unique running backs on its roster. But what would happen if we try to create one super-running back?

Kyle Funderburk

SEC Announces Fall Football Practice Schedule

The SEC has announced that they will alter the fall preseason football activities in order to accommodate the schedule change that they put into place last week.

