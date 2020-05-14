Georgia Basketball: Bulldogs are set to host Cincinnati in 2020

There hasn't been much said about which teams will be on the slate for Georgia's non-conference schedule for the 2020-2021 season. Ahead of the news today, the only confirmed games were a rematch against Memphis in Athens and a trip to Dallas to face off with SMU again. Georgia will also head to Atlanta to play the instate rival, Georgia Tech.

Now, per multiple sources, it looks like the Bulldogs will get to host the Cincinnati Bearcats on December 19th of this year. Then, the Bulldogs will head to Cincinnati for a rematch during the 2021-2022 season.

The Bearcats have been an impressive program as of late, making the NCAA Tournament every season since 2011. Cincinnati went 20-10 in the 2019-2020 season, giving them the No. 1 seed in the American Athletic Conference Tournament. They won their first two games in tournament play, making them a mere lock for the NCAA Tournament prior to the stoppage of play.

Cincinnati lost five players due to eligibility and one player through the transfer portal this off season. However, the program is bringing in two transfers with one of them having immediate eligibility, as well as four true freshman who are a part of the 46th ranked class per the 247sports composite rankings.

With the NCAA's decision to have the NET ranking system focusing primarily on strength of schedule, having a quality opponent in Cincinnati could help Georgia's chances at making the NCAA Tournament next March.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.