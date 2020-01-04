BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

Georgia Basketball starts off a tough January slate with #9 Memphis

Brent Wilson

At one time, this game was set to be one of the marquee match-ups in all of college basketball, this season. On one side, you have Anthony Edwards, who's nearly a lock for a Top-3 pick, and potentially the first guard off the board in the 2020 NBA Draft. On the other side you had James Wiseman, who is also a lock for a Top-3 pick, and will likely be the first post-player off of the board in the 2020 NBA Draft.

That would've made for one of the most-watched college basketball games this season, but as we all know, the 7'1 center is no longer with Memphis, after choosing to leave the program when he was suspended for breaking NCAA rules. 

Losing Wiseman was a huge loss for Memphis, considering he was leading the team in points, rebounds, and blocks in his very short amount of time played for the Tigers. While his sample size, in terms of games played (3), was small, you can see the type of impact Wiseman could've made. 

Still, the Tigers line up features a ton of talent, which is why Memphis is the heavy favorite heading into this match up. Tiger freshman and former 5-star forward, Precious Achiuwa will most likely be a first-round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. Achiuwa is averaging 14.2 PPG and 9.8 RPG this year. Alongside, the Tigers also have former Top-100 players of the 2019 class, guard, Lester Quinones (11.4 PPG, 2.5 APG), forward, D.J. Jeffries (12 PPG, 4.7 RPG), and former Duke commit in guard, Boogie Ellis (7.6 PPG, 1.4 APG).

Memphis' head coach, Penny Hardaway is riding the #1 overall recruiting class he landed this past recruiting cycle. But much like Georgia, his team also lacks a ton of experience. This Memphis basketball team has 8 freshman in comparison to Georgia's 9. And outside of senior forward, Isaiah Maurice, Memphis doesn't have anyone above sophomore status on the entire roster. So for one of the first times this season, Georgia seems to have the more experienced team.

Georgia players in junior class or better:

Senior, G, Tyree Crump

Grad. Senior, G, Donnell Gresham Jr.

Junior, F, Rayshaun Hammonds

Senior, G, Jordan Harris

In addition to Georgia's limited amount of players with experience, they also have some talented Top-100 players from the 2019 class, like Memphis. Georgia will likely be starting the 3rd leading scorer in the SEC in Anthony Edwards (18.8 PPG, 4.9 RPG) as well as new starter, Toumani Camara (5.8 PPG, 4.3 RPG), who has been asked to play a bigger role with the absence of Amanze Ngumezi. Georgia will also call on for sixth-man, Sahvir Wheeler (8.5 PPG, 5.2 APG) to play in big minutes against Memphis. 

Both teams rank towards the top of the country offensively, with Georgia (82.2 PPG) ranking 12th and Memphis ranking 27th (80.5 PPG). The teams are also shooting similar field goal percentages (UGA's 47.5% vs. Memphis' 47.7%) and producing a similar amount of rebounds (UGA's 41.9 RPG vs. Memphis' 42.2 RPG). 

The deciding factor on whether or not Georgia can stay in this game will be limiting turnovers. The Bulldogs rank 190th in the nation in fewest turnovers, averaging 15.6 turnovers per game. Georgia can't afford to be loose in ball handling against Memphis, who currently ranks 21st in the country in turnovers forced per game. 

If the Bulldogs are able to limit their turnovers, there's a chance Memphis could be on upset-alert. If not, the Tigers will likely tack on another win without too much trouble. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sugar Bowl Live Updates: Georgia vs Baylor

Brooks Austin

Live updates from the Sugar Bowl here in New Orleans between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Baylor Bears. Sign up and sound off as the Dawgs play their final game.

Darnell Washington Commits to The Georgia Bulldogs

Jordan Jackson

Darnell Washington has made his college decision. He will be bringing his talents to Athens to play for the Georgia Bulldogs. Here's what the Dawgs are getting.

Brock Vandagriff has De-Committed from Oklahoma

Brooks Austin

Brock Vandagriff has de-committed from Oklahoma. The 5-star QB from Prince Avenue Christian lives just mere miles from the University of Georgia.

D'Andre Swift talks George Pickens, NFL Draft

Brooks Austin

D'Andre Swift spoke to the media after Georgia's Sugar Bowl victory over the Baylor Bears. He talked about George Pickens, his NFL Draft decision and more.

Zach Evans Updates Recruitment with Interesting Quote at Under Armour Game

Brooks Austin

5-star recruit Zach Evans has thrown the recruiting world for a major turn in the last 24 hours, and he had an interesting quote at the Under Armour game tonight.

Zach Evans Talks Recruitment Following UA All-American Game

Brooks Austin

Zach Evans spoke to the media following the UA All-American game today to shed a bit of light on the developing story revolving his recruitment process.

Georgia Football: Five Takeaways From Win Over Baylor in the Sugar Bowl

Brooks Austin

Here are five key takeaways from Georgia's (26-14) win over the Baylor Bears in the 86th Sugar Bowl here in New Orleans.

College Football: A Multi-Billion Dollar Industry Driven By Decisions of Teenagers

Blayne Gilmer

College football is thriving like never before with total revenues in the billions. It's all based on the life-changing decisions of the nation's best 17 and 18-year-olds.

D’Andre Swift Declares for the 2020 NFL Draft

Brooks Austin

As most expected, D’Andre Swift will choose to forego his senior season and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Darnell Washington Will Change the Georgia Offense

Blayne Gilmer

Georgia's newest signee, 5-star Tight End Darnell Washington possesses a combination of size, speed, strength, and skill that will change the offense.