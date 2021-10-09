Georgia Overcomes Early Auburn Surge

Georgia survived their first deficit of the season when Auburn pulled out in front 3-0 early, but it wasn't enough to fend off Georgia.

Heading into a hostile environment like Jordan-Hare Stadium to take on Auburn after two straight comeback victories, the last one being against LSU where the Tigers come back from two scores, it made for a potential upset for the No. 2 ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

Auburn's offense got on the board early as they drove down the field 68-yards on 17 plays for a field goal after a costly Bo Nix sack on second and goal. However, the surge wouldn't stop there as it carried over to the defense, forcing a three and out from the Georgia offense.

Things would quickly change the next Auburn drive when Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean showed off his skills in the tip drill, picking off Bo Nix on a dump-off attempt to Sean Shivers that was tipped in the air and concluded in the grasp of Dean. However, the Georgia offense would rally and answer with an early field goal of their own.

After getting level, the Georgia offense would rattle off 24 unanswered points, consisting of two Stetson Bennett passing touchdowns, one an explosive 60-yard completion to Ladd McConkey and the other a three-yard completion to Adonai Mitchell. A Zamir White touchdown rush and Podlesny field goal would help create separation between the two sides in the 24 point rally for Georgia.

After a home win over Arkansas in which Stetson Bennett passed the football just 11 times and for under 70 yards, the one that is affectionately known as the "Mailman" delivered with 231 yards and two passing touchdowns on 14/20 throwing on the road while adding another 41-yards rushing showing off his ability to be a playmaker outside of the pocket.

It was a balanced performance from the Georgia offense and another example of the Georgia defense imposing their will on the opponent. But at what cost? Georgia saw two starters go down with an injury and not return in the first half. Starting safety, Christopher Smith left the game on Auburn's first offensive drive with a shoulder injury. While left tackle Jamaree Salyer left with a leg injury, Salyer's replacement Broderick Jones had a performance that could see him lock down the position and move Salyer back inside to guard.

A win nonetheless and one that came with early adversity, thanks to the 3-0 Auburn lead early. This win over the Tigers sees Georgia pick up their first road win over an SEC West opponent in 2021.

You May Also Like:

Dominant Defensive Showing Powers Georgia To Defining Win

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Georgia vs. Arkansas

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.