University of Georgia Cancels School For Two Weeks due to Coronavirus

Further information continues to come in on the impact that COVID-19 coronavirus will have on the University of Georgia. In a report issued by the school via their Twitter Account the university said the following:

"Effective Monday, March 16, 2020, all University System of Georgia institutions will temporarily suspend instruction for two weeks to allow time for USG institutions to test their business continuity plans and online instruction modules and for state officials to continue to assess the current situation regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) in Georgia.

Students who are currently on spring break are strongly encouraged not to return to campus. Students on campus are asked to depart campus by close of business Friday, March 13, 2020, and to remain away from campus until March 29, 2020. At this time, students are not being asked to move out of their dorms for the remainder of the semester. For students who are unable to leave campus, please establish a mechanism to safely accommodate those students on campus.

Please activate your relevant business continuity plans and ensure the operation of online instruction should that become necessary. Further guidance will follow as the situation warrants.

Teresa MacCartney, Board of Regents"

Statement via UGA.edu

As for how this will affect the football team, it was reported earlier by Dawgs247.com that athletic director Greg McGarity was leaving it the decision of continuing with spring practice up to Kirby Smart, though things could be subject to change.

The NCAA has now announced however that they will be canceling all NCAA tournaments this spring due to the virus. We will have a full story on those details as they continue to come in.

