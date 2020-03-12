BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

University of Georgia Cancels School For Two Weeks due to Coronavirus

Brooks Austin

Further information continues to come in on the impact that COVID-19 coronavirus will have on the University of Georgia. In a report issued by the school via their Twitter Account the university said the following: 

"Effective Monday, March 16, 2020, all University System of Georgia institutions will temporarily suspend instruction for two weeks to allow time for USG institutions to test their business continuity plans and online instruction modules and for state officials to continue to assess the current situation regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) in Georgia.

Students who are currently on spring break are strongly encouraged not to return to campus. Students on campus are asked to depart campus by close of business Friday, March 13, 2020, and to remain away from campus until March 29, 2020. At this time, students are not being asked to move out of their dorms for the remainder of the semester. For students who are unable to leave campus, please establish a mechanism to safely accommodate those students on campus.

Please activate your relevant business continuity plans and ensure the operation of online instruction should that become necessary. Further guidance will follow as the situation warrants.

Teresa MacCartney, Board of Regents"

Statement via UGA.edu

As for how this will affect the football team, it was reported earlier by Dawgs247.com that athletic director Greg McGarity was leaving it the decision of continuing with spring practice up to Kirby Smart, though things could be subject to change. 

The NCAA has now announced however that they will be canceling all NCAA tournaments this spring due to the virus. We will have a full story on those details as they continue to come in. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SEC Cancels Conference Tournament due to COVID-19 Coronavirus

The SEC has announced that they will cancel the remainder of the conference tournament due to COVID-19 coronavirus.

Brooks Austin

Latest: COVID-19 Coronavirus Impact on Spring Sports at Georgia

The Sports world has already been drastically impacted by the Coronavirus, or COVID-19. Here's the latest update we have on the impact on Georgia.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: A True Indicator of Success in 2020

Heisman talk is floating around for the transfer quarterback, Jamie Newman. But, true success for Georgia will be indicated by another position altogether.

Blayne Gilmer

by

mrcarsonsr

NCAA Puts Policy in Place for March Madness due to Coronavirus, COVID-19

The NCAA has officially announced that only personnel essential to the games and limited family members will be able to attend NCAA Tournament games.

Blayne Gilmer

Georgia Basketball: SEC Tournament up Next, Path to NIT is clear

Georgia begins SEC Tournament play on Today at 7 PM against Ole Miss. We preview at what's set for the SEC tournament and look ahead at the NIT.

Brent Wilson

David Pollack Elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Former Georgia football great, David Pollack has been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. He was surprised today on ESPN with the announcement.

Brooks Austin

Jordan Hancock Commits To Clemson

In-state 2021 cornerback talent, and Georgia target, Jordan Hancock has committed to play his college football at Clemson over the Bulldogs.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football: Jamie Newman Ranked Third Among Returning QBs

Jamie Newman transferred to Georgia this offseason after spending three years at Wake Forrest. He's was recently ranked third among returning QBs by ESPN.

Brooks Austin

WATCH: Georgia Football: Players vs Coaches In Dodgeball

The University of Georgia football team is off for spring break, but before the players left, they took on the coaches in a friendly game of dodgeball.

Brooks Austin

Anthony Edwards Named SEC Freshman of the Year

After a fantastic Freshman year at Georgia, Anthony Edwards has continued to rack of the post season awards. Today, he was announced as the SEC Freshman of the Year.

Jordan Jackson