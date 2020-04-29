BulldogMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
News
Podcasts

University of Georgia releases tentative plans for reopening classrooms

Garrett Shearman

On Wednesday, University of Georgia president Jere Morehead addressed students and university employees with an open letter addressing the school’s plans to return to face-to-face instruction. 

Collegiate athletics came to an abrupt halt due to public health concerns, but the universities that those teams represent have been forced to quickly determine the best course of action in continuing the education of their student body.

Sure, football’s spring games were nixed, the baseball season got axed right at the start of conference play, and the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments were canceled before the conference tournaments even had a chance to conclude (or, for some teams, before conference tournaments even got a chance to start).

It results in a huge loss of revenue for conferences and individual schools alike, but regarding academics, school officials have equally pressing concerns.

For UGA, the tentative plan aims to resume business as usual for the fall semester beginning in August. Morehead stated that the university is currently in the planning stages of transitioning campus operations back to normal.

Per the letter from the office of Jere Morehead:

"I have established nine working groups to begin evaluating a smooth transition to full operations here at UGA. These working groups will address workplace and health safety, instruction, research, public service and outreach, student life, enrollment management, athletics, communications, and fiscal impact. The groups are being led by senior administrators and involve nearly 140 members of our faculty and staff."

As UGA students prepare their spring semester finals via laptop, those enrolling in summer classes are now slated to do the same. Graduation ceremonies will also be teleconferenced. Even while aiming for a fall reopening, the status is fluid:

"Guidance [from public health officials] could be subject to change, even after our plans are put in place. We will need to remain flexible and patient as we move forward."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Football: Should Jake Fromm have declared for the NFL Draft?

The former Georgia football QB Jake Fromm made the decision to enter the NFL draft early but was that the right move for the now Buffalo Bill quarterback?

Jonathan Williams

2021 Linebacker Collin Oliver Talks Blossoming Relationship With Georgia Football

Collin Oliver is a versatile defender that projects as an inside linebacker. His recruitment has picked up, including with Dan Lanning and Georgia Football.

BGilmer18

Georgia Football Breakout Players for 2020: No. 5 — Tyrique Stevenson

No shocker here, Tyrique Stevenson is set to have a breakout year in 2020 for the Georgia Bulldogs. Find out why he's not even higher on this list.

Brooks Austin

Report: NCAA Set to Make Progress with Name, Image, Likeness Proposal

NCAA Makes Progress with Name, Image, Likeness Proposal. With an announcement looming, further details on what could be coming.

Chris Allen

by

Brooks Austin

Georgia Football Breakout Players for 2020: No. 6 — Travon Walker

A positionally versatile football player, Travon Walker is set to have a great sophomore campaign in 2020 for Georgia. He cracks our list at No. 6.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

James Blackstrain, 4 Star Receiver, Discusses His Recruitment By Georgia Football

James Blackstrain is a receiver that is recovering from injury and picking up recruiting momentum. Georgia football is working to grow closer with the 4-Star.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin

NFL Draft: Georgia Football vs The Nation

Over the past five NFL Drafts, the Georgia football program has produced 26 NFL Draft picks. But how does that stack up to the rest of the country?

Brooks Austin

Way too Early 2021 NFL Mock Draft - Three Georgia Football Players in 1st round

With the 2020 NFL Draft having commenced, the NFL Mock Drafting world to set their eyes on the 2021 crop. Three Georgia players make first round.

Brooks Austin

by

ReemH

Kamar Wilcoxson Commits to Tennessee Volunteers

Kamar Wilcoxson, an Atlanta native who was once committed to the Florida Gators, now has committed to the University of Tennessee

BGilmer18

by

macdawg

4 Star Receiver JJ Jones Discusses Todd Monken And Georgia Football

JJ Jones continues to climb up the recruiting rankings. Jones has a good relationship with Georgia football and is intrigued by Todd Monken's background.

BGilmer18

by

Brooks Austin