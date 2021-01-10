Update on Arik Gilbert: Ranking the Contenders

The biggest transfer decision potentially involving Georgia is tight end Arik Gilbert, who was at LSU as a freshman and has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The Gatorade Player of the Year has been awarded since 1986, and until 2020, no tight end had ever won the award. That was until Marietta High School's Arik Gilbert emerged on the scene.

At 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, Gilbert is a transcendent talent. He's the next in line behind players like Travis Kelce and George Kittle, who are freakishly large human beings that can create separation against any and all defenders, while possessing the strength to be an added blocker in the run game if asked.

This type of game-changing ability is what made Gilbert one of the most coveted national prospects coming out of high school. He chose LSU over Alabama and Georgia, but after just eight games, he's back on the market via the NCAA transfer portal.

Here's the latest update on where he might land:

Close to the vest

Gilbert isn't a talkative individual in person, let alone on social media or with the media. When he chose LSU over Georgia and Alabama, we had three stories prepared. That is how unpredictable he is. When you speak to those closest to him — trainers, coaches, friends — even they have limited information.

This decision is coming down to Gilbert and his closest family members, particularly his mother.

What He's Looking For

When rumors began circling about Gilbert potentially entering the transfer portal, many mentioned that Gilbert was "homesick" and wanted to return closer to home. That could partially be true, but as the story develops, we've learned there's a bit more to it than that.

According to sources, Gilbert wants to be the guy in an offense surrounded by good weapons. He wants an offense that features the tight-end position and that will elevate his current first-round NFL projection into potential No. 1 overall pick discussions.

Timetable for Decision

Semesters begin this week around the SEC, so if Gilbert plans to enroll on time, a decision date will be coming soon.

Rank the Contenders

We believe this is a two-horse race between Georgia and Florida with a few outside contenders.

1. Florida: There are few programs that have had a player like Gilbert on their roster in recent memory. Kyle Pitts is that player, and Gators head coach Dan Mullen has proven he can force-feed the position. It also fits the mold of Gilbert's reported desire in a potential new home. Without a doubt, he would become the No. 1 option for the Gators.

2. Georgia: Gilbert was lukewarm on Georgia out of high school, though the Bulldogs were in the race until the end. Since then, Georgia has shown signs of using the tight end a bit more, and have certainly shown signs of changing their offensive identity. Head coach Kirby Smart's ability to win these types of battles can't be overlooked. However, he would be fighting for No.-1 target status with wide receiver George Pickens for at least a year.

3. Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin used tight end Kenny Yeboah in an extremely explosive manner in 2020. Yeboah transferred to Ole Miss for that exact reason, and he averaged 19.4 yards per reception. Kiffin would have an absolute field day with a player like Gilbert.

4. Tennessee: The Volunteers were in this race for one reason and one reason only: Harrison Bailey. Bailey and Gilbert won a state championship together in 2019 at Marietta High School and are close friends. However, sources have indicated there has been minimal contact between the Tennessee staff and Gilbert from the beginning.

The school that we haven't heard much about is Alabama. One would have to assume that offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian leaving to take the head coaching job at Texas has to do with that.