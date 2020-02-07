Georgia Football: Update on the Latest NFL Draft Stock of D'Andre Swift

D'Andre Swift arrived in Athens as a five-star recruit out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was the number one player in his state, the number four running back in the nation, and was ranked 33rd overall. Upon arrival in Athens, Swift made an instant impact for the Georgia Football program.

He was immediately thrown into the mix as the change of pace back, behind UGA greats Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, both who are now NFL starters. Swift delivered, gaining 771 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns. 618 of those yards and three scores, came via the ground game.

Most importantly Swift lived up to his name, using his incredible speed and quickness, to produce many explosive plays. He averaged a robust 7.6 yards per carry, in a season where the Dawgs were a hair away from claiming the National Championship.

D'Andre Swift received double the carries his sophomore year, teaming with Elijah Holyfield, to form a devastating speed and power combination. He exploded for his first thousand-yard season, gaining 1049 yards and ten touchdowns to lead Bulldogs ball carriers in both categories. Swift also added another 297 yards and three scores through the air, to give him more than 1300 yards from scrimmage. He also maintained an incredible average, ripping off 6.4 yards per carry.

D'Andre had his best game in a 27-10 win over rival Auburn. He rushed for 186 yards on 17 touches, an amazing 10.9 yards per rush. This earned Swift a spot on the All-SEC Second Team.

D'Andre Swift continued his stellar play as a junior, once again setting career highs for carries with 196 and yards with 1218, while again averaging more than 6 yards per carry (6.2). Additionally Swift caught 24 passes for 216 yards and a touchdown, for the fourth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

Unfortunately, he suffered a shoulder injury against Georgia Tech and was hindered in the SEC Championship game. This limited his total touches to just five, as he ran the ball twice for 13 yards and caught three passes for 18 yards, in the Dawgs crushing defeat at the hands of eventual National Champions LSU.

So, after a great three-year career at Georgia, where does Swift end up in the NFL Draft?

NFL Draft Stock

D'Andre Swift is a strong candidate to be the first running back selected in the 2020 NFL Draft and a first-round pick. Dual-threat backs who are just as dangerous catching the ball, as running, are extremely valuable for professional teams in today's NFL. Similar to when Todd Gurley entered the draft, a Wisconsin Badger is Swift's top competition. Jonathan Tayler of Wisconsin is the number one challenger to Swift, in terms of being the first tailback off the board this year. J.K. Dobbins of Ohio State, Zach Moss of Utah and Clyde Edwards-Helaire of rival LSU, are options as well.

Trevor Sikkema of The Draft Network, offered this glowing review of the 5'9, 215-pound D'Andre Swift:

"The total package at running back from an outlook standpoint. Though not a power back by nature, he’s built well and can take contact strong. Along with adequate long speed, he is much more agile than you would expect from a player of his size. His quick feet match his quick decision making. Is always searching for space, and has good vision for it – in clutter and the open field. Is a down-and-distance versatile runner who has the potential to be a very reliable three-down back in the NFL."

RB, D'Andre Swift against Notre Dame

What teams do the draft experts think would be the best fit, for the explosive speedster D'Andre Swift?

Kevin Hanson SI.Com: (32nd) Kansas City Chiefs - 2nd RB

Zach Buckley Bleacher Report: (32nd) Kansas City Chiefs 1st RB

Matt Miller Bleacher Report: (26th) Miami Dolphins 1st RB

Chad Rueter NFL.com: (26th) Miami Dolphins 1st RB

Mel Kiper Jr. ESPN: (26th) Miami Dolphins 1st RB

Todd McShay ESPN: (22nd) Buffalo Bills 1st RB

Walter Football: (18th) Miami Dolphins 1st RB

So the consensus is that D'Andre Swift will be a late first-round pick, and the first running back selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. Experts feel that the Miami Dolphins or the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, are the best landing spots for Swift to apply his trade at the professional level.

He has a great opportunity to improve his stock at his Pro Day and the NFL Draft Combine, should he choose to participate.

The home state Atlanta Falcons have pick number 16. Certainly, they need a new feature back, with Devonta Freeman showing major wear and tear. Could we finally see a UGA star featured on the state's NFL team? The Falcons definitely have other pressing needs, so I'm not sure if they would pull the trigger.

However, from and excitement and marketing standpoint, the selection would be a major home run. If there is one thing that is certain, it is that the Georgia Bulldog faithful will go through great lengths to support one of their own.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.