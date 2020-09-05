SI.com
DawgsDaily
HomeThe Dawg Walk+NewsRecruitingPodcasts
Search

An update on Tre' McKitty and the tight end position for Georgia

Jonathan Williams

On Saturday, Georgia completed their second team scrimmage as they continue to prepare for the upcoming season which is scheduled to start in three weeks from today. After the scrimmage, Kirby provided comments about some of the position battles and one of them being at the tight end position, more specifically how pleased they have been with Tre' Mckitty. 

Kirby started off by saying “I have been really pleased with Tre’ McKitty. He is tough. He’s physical. He works. He blocks. He catches. He does a good job." The graduate transfer from Florida State was an impressive asset for the Seminoles and looks to have brought the same grit and grind he had in Tallahassee to Athens. 

Coach Smart followed that by mentioning McKitty got a little banged up during the scrimmage which resulted in him having to leave about halfway through. "I think he will be fine. To be honest with you, I’m not sure if it is his ankle or his knee. We felt like he would be good. Ron [Courosn] was checking on him." 

Current updates were also provided on the rest of the tight ends by Kirby after the scrimmage. Freshman, Darnell Washington, has been working on slimming down a good bit. When he first arrived, Coach Smart said Washington weighed around 273 pounds and they want him to get down to about 263 pounds for him to be effective on the field. 

It was also mentioned that redshirt freshmen Ryland Goede and Brett Seither were able to take some reps in the scrimmage and they did a good job. The redshirt sophomore, John Fitzpatrick, was also included in those comments. Kirby concluded his discussion on the tight ends by saying "We’re trying to figure out what each one’s skill set is as we endeavor in this offense and try to figure out the best way to use those guys.” 

The tight end has been a position that is kind of hit or miss in regards to the amount of production they produce in the passing game for Georgia in the past. With the depth that the Bulldogs have this year and the versatility between all of the players, 2020 could be a bit of a breakout year for the tight ends as a whole. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.

THANKS FOR READING DAWGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Brooks Austin
Brooks Austin

Editor

Expect the tight end position to be used in a much different way this season. Lot more targets and catches out of them under Monken.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jake Fromm Likely to be cut by Buffalo Bills

According to several reports coming out of the Buffalo Bill's training camp, former Georgia QB, Jake Fromm is likely to be cut.

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

How Does Kirby Smart Finish Out the 2021 Class

Georgia's 2021 recruiting class now has 15 commitments following Marlin Dean's announcement Friday. We update the class, and how Kirby Smart finishes.

BGilmer18

Holyfield waived by Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles cut 12 players recently, one of which was former Georgia football star running back Elijah Holyfield.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Misslelauncher1

Kirby Smart's Comments following 2nd scrimmage

Georgia had their second scrimmage of their fall camp today. Following the scrimmage, Kirby Smart addressed the media and gave his thoughts

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Lawrence Cager Waived by New York Jets

It's cutting day in the NFL. Meaning teams everywhere are narrowing down their roster all the way down to 53 players. Lawrence Cager has been waived

Brooks Austin

by

Jonathan Williams

What Really Happened With Jamie Newman and Georgia?

Jamie Newman surprised many people Wednesday by opting out of the 2020 college football season. So, what really happened? And why so sudden?

Brooks Austin

by

Brooks Austin

Jake Fromm Makes 53-Man Roster With Buffalo Bills

Despite things trending towards the Buffalo Bills cutting Jake Fromm, he has made the 53-man roster with the Buffalo Bills.

Brooks Austin

Georgia Scrimmage Notes - What We are Hearing About QBs

With the second scrimmage for Georgia in the books, we have gathered intel from sources to give you everything we know about Saturday's practice.

Brooks Austin

YEAAAA, Scott Cochran Brings That Energy

Georgia's special teams coach, Scott Cochran is a walking, talking, hollering source of energy. He displayed that energy today when speaking with the media.

Brooks Austin

by

macdawg

Aggressive recruiting of receivers eases loss of Newman

Georgia football has amped up its recruitment of receivers in recent years. With Jamie Newman opting out, talent in the receiving corps is a more urgent need.

Kyle Funderburk

by

Brooks Austin