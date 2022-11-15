As the final weeks of the regular season and conferences championships approach, many fans and experts will begin turning their attention to the Heisman Trophy and its contenders. Here are some of the updated odds according to FanDuel after week 11.

CJ Stroud +125

After maintaining his teams perfect 10-0 record and throwing for 5 touchdowns last Saturday in Ohio State's 56-14 thumping of Indiana, Stroud has become the comfortable favorite to win this years trophy after finishing as a finalist the year prior. An impressive performance against rival Michigan will most likely cement his lead.

Hendon Hooker +425

After having a less than desirable performance against Georgia 2 weeks ago, Hooker played one of his games against the Missouri Tigers. Hooker completed over 70% of his passes and threw for 355 yards and 3 touchdowns before the second team offense was put in. Unfortunately for Hooker, he will not have an SEC championship game to further his resumé and will rely on his potent stats from the regular season to win the trophy.

Blake Corum +500

As the only running back in the top 5, Corum is averaging an impressive 166 yards against AP top 25 opponents. In his most recent performance, Corum gashed the Nebraska Cornhuskers for 162 yards and a rushing touchdown. A potential top-3 showdown against rival Ohio State will most likely decide the fate of Corum's Heisman hopes

Drake Maye +500

Maye is coming off of a 448 yard game against conference rival Wake Forrest. He has now thrown for over 300 yards in the last 5 of his 6 games. Unfortunately for Maye, his team's lower ranking seems to be holding him back from becoming a front runner.

Caleb Williams +1200

Playing his 1st season at USC and 2nd under head coach Lincoln Riley, Williams boasts an impressive 31 touchdowns on the season while only throwing 2 interceptions. Williams led his team to an impressive 55-17 victory against Colorado last Saturday, where he threw for 3 touchdowns and averaged 10.3 yards per completion.

Stetson Bennett +1600

Leading the No.1 team in the nation, Bennett has been a pleasant surprise to many doubters from a year ago and finds himself legitimately in the conversation to be a Heisman winner. However, while the prospect of Bennett making a trip to New York is very likely. It will take near flawless performances from Bennett in the next two regular season games and SEC Championship for him to have a chance at hoisting the trophy.

Max Duggan +6000

Possibly the biggest surprise of the season, TCU finds themselves undefeated and very much in the playoff race. Thanks to the stellar performance of their senior quarterback Max Duggan. Duggan has thrown for a career high 25 touchdowns this season and has been extremely protective of the ball throwing only 2 interceptions.

Bryce Young +10000

As the winner of last year's Heisman trophy, Young has not had the same amount of success as he did last year. His numbers in completions, yards, and touchdowns will be far lesser than last year and without a conference title or playoff birth in the future. Young's Heisman hopes are most likely dead.