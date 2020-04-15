BulldogMaven
Vice President, Mike Pence Holds 'Productive' Call with CFB Leaders

Chris Allen

We appear to have good news from Washington D.C. as Vice President Mike Pence spoke with the College Football Playoff Management Committee early Wednesday morning. 

Many college fans were concerned when earlier in the month President Trump spoke to nearly every major league sports commissioner via conference call with zero mention of the NCAA. 

A source who was briefed on the call described it as a “good, productive introductory call" to Sports Illustrated. The consensus is that Mike Pence was complimentary of the efforts taken thus far (spring practice cancellations, closed facilities, etc) and will continue to work with these college football leaders to make the upcoming 2020/2021 football season happen. 

According to SI.com's Ross Dellenger and Pat Forder, Pence also informed the CFP leaders that the Trump administration has a plan set in place that will begin Thursday to start reopening states, emphasizing the importance of getting students back on campus so that college sports may resume.

The portion of the meeting discussing the return of students to college campuses in important to getting athletics back underway. In fact, according to CBS Sports, there will be no sporting activities if students until students are allowed back on campus. 

Also discussed was the possibility of a delayed start, October seeming to be the most popular starting point. The most likely outcome, if this were to occur, would be to shorten the season, teams playing only their in conference games before the post-season. 

The idea of a shortened season is something that even the NFL is exploring according to the latest reports. 

As many of you may know, Georgia, along with all other college football teams, were forced to cancel all Spring practices as well as G-Day which was scheduled for this upcoming Saturday. This has left Georgia hosting a "Virtual G-Day" through the SEC Network where they will replay the TV broadcast of the Notre Dame game from this past fall with added commentary from Kirby Smart on his Twitter feed. 

While the VP did seem very optimistic for the return of sports this Fall, we are still unsure how Summer and Fall camps will be affected but this appears to be a step in the right direction. What we do know is that a second call is scheduled within the next 30 days. 

