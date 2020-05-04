There has been a lot of discussions recently on the topic of what the 2020 college football season will look like and if teams will be ready to play. Heather Catlin from Bulldogs Game Day sat down with the former head coach and athletic director Vince Dooley to get his thoughts on the situation.

Dooley first talked about how teams used to only practice for two weeks and then start playing games. Obviously times have changed since then as teams now start practices for the upcoming season during the spring and prepare all the way until the first game is played in the fall. With how things are looking now though some teams might have to adapt and go back to shorter periods of preparation.

There have also been talks of playing the upcoming season without fans in attendance. Dooley gave his thoughts on this idea and said "I can't imagine that we are going to have college football without students... I am optimistic that we are going to be back in school hopefully in the fall." Fingers crossed that Coach Dooley is right because it is hard to imagine college football being played without the electric atmosphere that fans bring to every single home game.

The conversation then shifted to talking about the state of the football program and the job Kirby Smart has done in recruiting and building the program. Dooley said that he thinks Coach Smart has done a good job of selling Georgia and the SEC as the most prestigious spot to play college football and the best place for kids to get the most exposure.

Dooley then gave Kirby some major props by saying "Kirby is great, he has got so much going for him because football is in his DNA and he absolutely puts recruiting at the top of the list in everything that he does and I think it shows." It has definitely shown in the last couple of years as Kirby has landed two No. 1 ranked recruiting classes and a No. 2 ranked class in the last three years. Words like that coming from a former National Champion really speak volumes as to how good of a job Smart has done so far at Georga.

It is hard to say what direction the 2020 college football season is headed towards and there are still a lot of questions that don't have answers to them right now. One thing that is for sure though, is that Vince Dooley likes the direction that Kirby Smart has Georgia football headed towards, and not even a global pandemic will stop Kirby from selling to recruits why Georgia is the best school for them.

