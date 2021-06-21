Recap: How did UGA do on MAJOR IMG weekend?

The University of Georgia has a long standing relationship with IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida and this weekend was yet another example of why.

Nolan Smith, Warren Brinson, Lovasea Carrol, Marlin Dean, and Xavian Sorey. Five players over three different recruiting cycles signing with the University of Georgia, all with one thing in common.

IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The national powerhouse and defending National Title winners in high school football is a factory for Power 5 talents on a perennial basis.

Georgia has established a stronghold on the program at this point and in a year where IMG Academy is home to four players Georgia is actively recruiting, that stronghold could not be any more vital.

OL, Tyler Booker, ATH Keon Sabb, and CB, Daylen Everette were all in Athens this weekend for their official visits with the only player missing being Kamari Wilson who's already been to campus this summer.

According to sources, the Georgia staff feels as if they hit a home run on the visits as they typically do.

The evidence of a great time was on display with Tyler Booker having a moment with head coach Kirby Smart inside the new workout facility.

Or even current and former defensive backs from Georgia joining in on the recruitment pitch of cornerback Daylen Everette.

It's clear that Georgia is continuing to do a great job down at IMG not only with the current success of players like Nolan Smith on the roster in Athens, even more so with the class of 2022 recruits.

It just so happens that the players Georgia is actively pursuing from IMG play essential positions in this 2022 class for the Bulldogs.

It's no secret that Georgia is incredibly thin at the defensive back position despite the recent additions to the roster via the transfer portal. It's our belief here on Dawgs Daily that they will take up to five defensive backs, with a potential for even a sixth in this class. Wilson, Sabb, and Everette are certainly high up on the board of targets for Georgia.

As for Tyler Booker, he's perhaps the most collegiate-ready offensive line prospect in the 2022 class. It's the feeling of many recruiting departments around college football that this offensive line class is one of the least appetizing for Power 5 programs in recent memory. It's historically thin, making Booker's potential to make an immediate impact on a roster like Georgia's that much more coveted.

The unsung hero in this discussion of IMG athletes however has to be special teams coach Scott Cochran. According to sources, it's Coach Cochran that has taken the lead when it comes to recruiting these players to Georgia and he's done a fantastic job since arriving on campus.