WATCH: Georgia Signee, Jermaine Burton Makes One Handed Catch

Kirby Smart and the University of Georgia coaching staff have made it a habit of flipping some of the nation's top commits. The 2020 cycle was no different with the flip of Jermaine Burton during the early national signing day.

The former LSU commit from Atlanta, Georgia by way of Callabassas joined an already stellar wideout group and could quite possibly be the highlight of the class and player most likely to get on the field early at Georgia this fall.

He's been a pupil of former Georgia wideout legend, Terrence Edwards since before he ever played a high school snap as a freshman at Hapeville Charter. Now, one of the best wide receivers in the country, Burton is back with Edwards and working on his craft.

It's something that is rather evident when you watch him play. The incoming freshman displays the route running abilities of a savvy veteran. His ability to create space and defeat man coverage is something he and Edwards have worked on for quite some time.

Today, at the workout here in Atlanta, Jermaine Burton did this to end the night.

Jermaine Burton plans to enroll sometime this summer, most likely in June, and immediately begin to compete for playing time under the new offensive system brought in by Todd Monken.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.