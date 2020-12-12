While it doesn't look like Georgia football will be playing in the snow for the first time in 108 years, the conditions will be something the Bulldogs aren't very accustomed to.

Temperatures in Columbia, Mo. could get to as low as 39 degrees during the game with a 20-percent chance of rain and wind gusts of around 12 mph. Being based in Athens, Ga., obviously, the Bulldogs are accustomed to milder temperatures in Sanford Stadium, with truly frigid conditions being a rarity.

It shouldn't have a massive impact on the game's outcome, but the approach may be a little different. The football can get very cold and stiff to hold, so Georgia may opt to make the reads a little bit easier on quarterback JT Daniels and keep the ball on the ground.

The weather will become a problem for the Bulldogs if they can't get Zamir White and the running game going. This year, White is either running all over defenses or being held to 50 yards or less. Georgia was in trouble in both games White struggled in. It trailed Tennessee 21-17 at halftime and needed the defense to step up in the second half to get past Mississippi State.

On the positive side, Daniels does have big hands, which would help him hold the ball in these conditions. There's a lot that can be over-analyzed before the game, but Georgia's offense should be okay. However, the Bulldogs will be tested by the unusual weather and a Missouri team that is certainly no slouch.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailySI.